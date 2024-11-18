Arcane Season 2 has a hidden detail that explains why Warwick flipped out

A debate has been raging on ever since the release of Arcane Season 2 Part 2 – did Warwick flip out because of Viktor’s death or Singed’s serum? A hidden detail may provide the answer.

The League of Legends show’s latest chapter ends on a heartbreaking note. Just when it looked like Vi, Jinx, and Vander might get to be a family again (alongside “Baby Jinx” Isha), all hell breaks loose.

Jayce kills Viktor, sparking a domino effect that saw every Zaunite who had been healed by Hextech fall to the ground and die. Their newfound utopia is destroyed, especially when Ambessa leads the Piltover army into the compound and a bloody battle commences.

But most gut-wrenching of all is seeing Warwick – Singed/Dr. Reveck’s monster made using Vander’s body parts – transformed back into a blood-thirsty beast, dashing all hopes of Jinx and Vi getting their father back.

What really happened to Warwick in Arcane Season 2 Part 2

Given Viktor had been healing Warwick/Vander up until this point, it makes sense that his descent back into the beast resulted from Viktor’s death. However, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene, we see Singed lurking in the enclosure Warwick emerged from.

Prior to the battle in Arcane Season 2 Episode 6, Ambessa had taken Singed as an advisor in a bid to track down Warwick and use him to their advantage. But when they do, Viktor tells Singed to clear off.

Although Ambessa suggests taking him by force, Singed has a plan b: using his mad alchemy to create a serum that would undo Viktor’s hard work. The fact that Singed was spotted in the background seems to suggest that Warwick really flipped out because of the serum.

After all, if it had been because of Viktor’s death, then surely he would’ve just fallen to the ground and died like the rest of the commune’s disciples. Instead, he emerges from the enclosure in a rage, with fiery lava bleeding from his body.

It seems Singed’s serum simply eradicated any traces of Vander, replacing him with the rabid beast so that Ambessa can use him for their war efforts.

After spotting this detail, one Arcane fan shared a screenshot of the Singed clip, writing on X/Twitter, “Guys, it isn’t Viktor dying that made Vander go crazy.

“He was fine when everyone else fell and screamed. His ‘healing’ wasn’t complete, he wasn’t part of the hivemind. It began right after everyone ran out and left him with ‘unconscious’ Singed. And later we see THIS.”

Another agreed, “Jayce is responsible for the deaths of Viktor and the commune only. Singed is the one responsible for Vander and Isha.”

“Oh I knew, Singed said that serum would inhibit his humanity enough to undo Viktor’s healing,” added a third. “An orange and green liquid in a disc designed to interface with Vander’s augments to inject it. Singed woke up in the chaos and managed to finish the job.”

Even though it might spell disaster if Ambessa gets control of Warwick, the final scene of Arcane Season 2 Part 2 suggests this won’t be a concern – little Isha managed to get a clear shot of the beast and fired Jinx’s Hextech gun.

The episode ends before we find out what happened, but judging the size of the explosion, we’d be surprised if he made it out alive.

Arcane Season 2 Part 3 drops on Netflix on November 23.