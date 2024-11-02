Agatha All Along: How did Agatha’s son die? Nicholas Scratch’s tragic story explained

Agatha All Along Episode 9 finally revealed the tragic story of Nicholas Scratch in full, with the reason for Agatha’s son dying being much more heartbreaking than everyone thought. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Agatha All Along ended as it began: with a bang, a twist, and a lot of magic. Everyone knew Rio Vidal (aka Death) would play a major role in the Marvel show’s finale, so it was hardly a surprise when she showed up in Agatha’s past to take away her son.

But it’s not as straightforward as that, and as the show’s best scene proved, Nicholas Scratch‘s fate was always written in the stars.

So, how did Agatha’s son really die, and what happened to him after he went?

How did Nicholas die?

Put simply, Agatha’s son Nicholas died because Death (Rio) came to collect him after years of the mother and son buying time, since he was originally supposed to die as a baby during childbirth.

As revealed in Episode 9, Death came for Nicholas when Agatha was giving birth to him in 1750. Distraught, Agatha pleaded with Rio to spare her son.

All Rio could offer them was more time, disappearing before telling Agatha just how much she could give them. (An exchange Rio later refers to as “special treatment.”)

Disney+ Agatha leaning against a tree during her childbirth.

In the years following, Agatha raised Nicholas into childhood until Death came back to claim him in the night. During those years, Agatha attempted to fend off Death by killing other witches as an offering, a con which Nicholas grew to resent.

They always kept moving due to Agatha’s fear of Death coming and claiming her son once again.

When Nicholas refused to help his mother kill more witches, the deal was done. In the night, while Agatha was asleep, Rio came to collect Nicholas six years originally after he was supposed to die.

Before taking him, Rio instructed Nicholas to kiss his mother goodbye. Together, they walked away into the night and, presumably, the afterlife.

So, it wasn’t because of illness or an accident that Nicholas died. It was simply that his time was already up. He was never supposed to grow up, and Death was always lingering in their lives, ready to take him back.

What happened to Nicholas?

After dying, it’s presumed that Nicholas went to the afterlife where he awaits his mother – a concept that Agatha is deeply afraid of.

It’s up for debate whether Agatha’s bargaining with Death was a selfish or immoral act, giving Nicholas more years when she knew he’d have to pay it back eventually. Either way, she knew she’d have to face Nicholas in the afterlife one day, and she was terrified of being confronted by him.

Disney+ Agatha and her son Nicholas Scratch.

Not just for her deal with Death, but because she made him help her kill fellow witches, too.

Because of this, when she sacrificed herself for Billy in Episode 9 and “died” in his place, she turned into a ghost. This was a tactical move, keeping her between the realm of the living and the dead, meaning she wouldn’t have to meet Nicholas just yet.

As she put it, “I can’t face him.”

For more, check out our interview with a real witch who explains what Agatha All Along gets right and wrong about witchcraft. You can also see if Agatha All Along Season 2 is on the way, and find out what other upcoming Marvel TV shows are coming.