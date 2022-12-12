Why did Avatar 2 take so long to make?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

How long did Avatar 2 take to make? The wait for Avatar: The Way of Water is nearly over – but just how long has that wait been, and why has it taken all this time for a sequel?

2022 has been an incredible year for movies, whether it’s blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, or The Batman, or horror bangers like X, Pearl, Barbarian, and Nope.

And yet, the biggest has yet to come: Avatar 2, the long-awaited, highly-anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time. James Cameron is finally coming back, and we should never doubt the return of the king.

Article continues after ad

Unlike the MCU, DCEU, and Star Wars, there’s only been one Avatar movie, with Cameron refusing to pump out sequels until they’re ready – so why has Avatar 2 taken so long?

How long did Avatar 2 take to make?

Avatar: The Way of Water has been in development for 12 years, with the sequel not beginning production until August 2017.

In 2006, thee years before the release of the first movie, Cameron said there’d be sequels if Avatar was a hit. In 2010, with the film still dominating multiplexes, he confirmed there’d be a sequel.

At first, the Avatar franchise was touted to be a trilogy, with the director planning to shoot them back to back. A year later, he confirmed he was planning a total of four sequels. Cameron has since said the fourth and fifth movies may not go ahead if Avatar 2 doesn’t make enough money.

Article continues after ad

Why has Avatar 2 taken so long?

Given the titanic success (sorry) of Avatar, most moviegoers would have expected a follow-up by now. Well, in true Cameron fashion, the movie was originally planned for a 2014 release date, but the technological advancements required to make The Way of Water a reality have made the project endure several delays; eight, to be exact.

As the title suggests, Avatar 2 will be largely set in and around water. This has proven to be a huge factor in the film’s lengthy production, as Cameron had to develop technology to nail motion-capture underwater. “It sounds kind of nuts, the process. I mean, if Avatar hadn’t made so much damn money, we’d never do this – because it’s kind of crazy,” he said.

Article continues after ad

There’s also the 3D element, a major selling point of the first film. Up until 2016, Cameron was talking about theoretically filming using a non-glasses form of 3D, but later admitted the technology wasn’t quite there yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After showing off the teaser trailer at CinemaCon, Cameron said: “[We’re] pushing limits even farther with high frame rate, higher resolution 3D and greater reality in our visual effects.

“I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. I think we pulled it off.”

Article continues after ad

In addition to the complications of global restrictions in recent years, Cameron hasn’t just been working on Avatar: The Way of Water – he’s been working on them all at the same time.

He told Vanity Fair in 2017: “It was highly optimistic that we could start quickly until scripts are written. If there’s no scripts, there’s nothing, right?

“The scripts took four years. You can call that a delay, but it’s not really a delay because from the time we pushed the button to really go make the movies [until now], we’re clicking along perfectly.”

Article continues after ad

Also speaking to Empire in 2014, Cameron made a big claim for Avatar 2: “You will s**t yourself with your mouth wide open.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is set for release on December 16, 2022. Find out more about the movie here, and the best way to watch it here.