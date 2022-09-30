Best scary movies of 2022 to watch for Halloween

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Spooky season has returned and with a full month before Halloween arrives, it’s time to watch some scary movies. Here are some of the best that came out in 2022.

Fall has officially arrived, bringing with it pumpkin-spice everything, changing leaves, crisp weather, and everything Halloween-themed.

Beyond just stuffing your face with candy corn and dressing up for the holiday, Halloween offers the opportunity to enjoy some scary movies.

While it’s never a bad option to rewatch the classics like The Shining, Halloween, Friday the 13th, or Trick ‘r Treat, there have been plenty of great horror movies released just this year. Here are some of the best scary movies from 2022 to watch this Halloween season.

X

A slasher film with a twist, the movie follows a group who are producing an adult video in Texas and then come across an elderly couple who lets them stay on their farm. Of course, things turn south and the group is forced to run for their lives and survive until dawn.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, and others, the movie is basically the Texas Chainsaw Massacre cranked up to 11 (and it’s much better than the remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre that was released in 2022 but did not make this list).

X can be rented or downloaded from most streaming sites but is not currently on a subscription-based platform.

Prey

Perhaps more sci-fi than horror, Prey was an incredible revisit to the Predator franchise that may be the best installment since the original.

Taking place in the American Great Plains of the 1700s, the movie follows Naru, a member of the Comanche tribe as she tries to prove herself as an adept hunter. Of course, things go wrong when she and her fellow hunters become the titular prey, being hunted by one of the most terrifying creatures in the universe.

20th Century Studios Prey was a smash hit with horror fans.

With breakout performances from Amber Midthunder and Dakota Beavers, Prey is a twist on a horror favorite, done with historical and cultural sensitivity. And it doesn’t hurt that the movie has incredibly tense action and stalking sequences.

Prey can be streamed on Hulu.

Scream

Not to be confused with the 1996 original, the 2022 version of Scream introduces a whole new crew for Ghostface to torment. Once again, it’s part slasher, part mystery as characters and the audience try to figure out who is behind the mask and holding the knife.

Not only does it bring new characters into the fold, it keeps the original gang of Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gail (Courtney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette), but ups the stakes in a way none of the first four did. With a sequel already on the way, fans will be anxious to see how the franchise can continue to maintain its form.

Scream can be streamed on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Perhaps the goofiest and most sardonic entry on the list, the movie is part slasher, part whodunit, part black comedy.

When a group of friends are partying during a hurricane, they become trapped in the house. They soon realize that one of their friends is dead and must work together to figure out where the killer is…or if it is one of them.

YouTube: A24 Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is the perfect black comedy for this Halloween.

Solid performances from Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, and Rachel Sennott carry the movie, which ends with an incredible twist.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies can be rented or downloaded from most streaming sites but is not currently on a subscription-based platform.

Nope

Of course, the list of 2022 scary movies to watch this Halloween wouldn’t be complete without another exciting entry from Jordan Peele.

Unlike Get Out and Us, Nope is more monster movie than psychological horror. But, in true Peele fashion it still hits on deep themes like the attention economy.

When a brother (Daniel Kaluuya) and sister (Keke Palmer) notice a UFO hovering above their ranch, they endeavor to capture it on film for profit. Unfortunately, that proves to be a fatal mistake.

Nope can be rented or downloaded from most streaming sites but is not currently on a subscription-based platform.