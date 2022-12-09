Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

When is Avatar 2 coming to Disney Plus? The Way of Water is upon us, but when will the new Avatar movie be available to stream?

In a year where we’ve had the likes of The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more, it’s crazy we’re rounding off 2022 with the biggest movie of them all: Avatar: The Way of Water.

Set more than a decade after 2009’s Avatar, still the highest-grossing movie of all time, the sequel “tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Article continues after ad

Ahead of Avatar 2’s release, you may be wondering: will it come to Disney Plus, can I stream it elsewhere, and when can I watch it? We’ve got all the information you need.

Is Avatar 2 on Disney Plus?

Avatar 2 isn’t on Disney+ right now – however, it will be added to the streaming platform following its theatrical run, joining the original Avatar so you can watch them both at home.

When will Avatar 2 be on Disney Plus?

Avatar 2 doesn’t have a Disney+ release date – however, we can say with absolute certainty that it won’t be on there until 2023, possibly even in the second half of the year.

The original Avatar stayed in theaters for a whopping 34 weeks (234 days to be exact), steadily amassing its record-breaking worldwide gross with strong word-of-mouth and constant rewatches.

Article continues after ad

While it’s unlikely The Way of Water will achieve the same box office heights (although with China granting its release, its possible), Avatar 2 will remain in cinemas for a substantial period of time, especially since studios have by-and-large vacated cinemas with big releases for the next two months.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the next movie to make waves at the box office, and that isn’t until February – so, don’t expect Avatar 2 to be on Disney+ anytime soon.

How to watch Avatar 2: Is it on streaming?

Avatar: The Way of Water will be exclusively available to watch in cinemas, so it won’t be on streaming from the day of release, nor will there be a premium on-demand option to rent the movie from home.

Article continues after ad

Much like the first movie, Avatar 2 is designed to be viewed on the biggest screen possible. There’s a lot going on this time, especially when it comes to IMAX and HFR – we’ve broken down the best way to watch it here.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits cinemas on December 16. You can find out more about the movie here, and sign up for Disney+ here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.