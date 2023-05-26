Avatar 2: The Way of Water 4K and Blu-ray release date & details

Here’s everything you need to know about the 4K and Blu-ray release of Avatar: The Way of Water, including its release date, specs, and special features that come with the Avatar 2 physical release.

It took 13 years for James Cameron to take audiences back to Pandora – but it was worth the wait.

In our review, we said it “almost feels like a peek into an era we’re not ready for – if only because we’ll never want to leave. The post-Pandora blues are back, and they can only be cured with the cause: The Way of Water is ultra big-screen escapism.”

Of course, it’s not exclusively meant for the cinema – soon, we’ll all be able to dive into Pandora’s glistening, dreamy seas as much as we want. So, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about the Avatar: The Way of Water Blu-ray, and its release date.

Avatar 2 will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, and DVD from June 20, 2023.

For UK fans, it won’t hit store shelves until June 26. As for when The Way of Water will start streaming on Disney+, find out more about that here.

Avatar: The Way of Water 4K & Blu-ray pre-orders

Best Buy is offering an exclusive 4K Blu-ray steelbook that’s now available for pre-order here.

Best Buy

At Walmart, you can secure pre-orders for every version of Avatar: The Way of Water, but the retailer doesn’t appear to have a steelbook or limited edition release of its own.

Amazon hasn’t listed any Avatar 2 physical media releases for pre-order at the time of writing – however, you can nab an incredible 4K “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” of the original movie now.

Article continues after ad

In the UK, HMV currently has every version of The Way of Water available for pre-order, as well as the movie’s soundtrack on vinyl.

Avatar: The Way of Water 4K & Blu-ray specs

As per The Digital Bits, the movie will come in a “1.85:1 aspect ratio on UHD-100 and BD-50 disc configurations, with HDR10 high dynamic range (UHD only).”

The 4K UHD release will also come with a Dolby Atmos audio track.