Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s extraordinary sequel to his biggest hit, is here – but does Avatar 2 have a post-credits scene, or anything during the credits?

Avatar 2 takes place around a decade after the first film, with Jake and Neytiri forced to seek the help of the oceanic Metkayina clan to protect their children from the RDA and Quaritch, reborn as a recombinant.

In our review, we said it “almost feels like a peek into an era we’re not ready for – if only because we’ll never want to leave.”

If you’re sitting in the cinema waiting to see if there’s a post-credits scene in Avatar 2, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer for you.

Is there an Avatar 2 post-credits scene?

No, Avatar 2 does not have a post-credits scene, so feel free to pop your jacket on and he’d home once the movie has finished – although, we wouldn’t recommend that.

Firstly, you’ll miss the breath-taking montage of whales and other underwater photography set to The Weeknd’s ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’, and secondly, you can listen to more of Simon Franglen’s wonderful score during the credits.

It has to be said: the MCU has rotted our brains into expecting some sort of tidbit or tease at the end of the credits, almost like some sort of reward for sitting there all that time. While Avatar 3 is coming, along with a fourth and fifth movie, don’t expect any sort of glimpse ahead in The Way of Water.

