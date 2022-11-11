Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water – is one of the most expensive movies of all time, but how much did cost, and is its budget bigger than the original Avatar?

You can say this for Avatar: it looked and still looks pricey. James Cameron set out to make the ultimate spectacle, breaking new ground for 3D movies and elevating visual effects to a new level. The resulting movie remains breathtaking to this day.

It’s still the highest-grossing movie of all time by a comfortable distance, with Avengers: Endgame briefly taking the crown before a China re-release put the MCU in its place.

With the sequel due to hit cinemas, some people may be wondering: how much did Avatar 2 cost to make, and was it more expensive than the first one?

Avatar 2 budget: How much did it cost?

Avatar 2 had a budget of $250 million, ranking it among the most expensive movies ever made.

Avatar: The Way of Water and its three planned sequels (two of which may never go ahead if the first follow-up flops, Cameron has warned) have a combined budget of $1 billion. As per Variety, Fox media heir Lachlan Murdoch earlier said: “These will be the most expensive movies of all time.”

Of course, that isn’t factoring in marketing costs, which will inflate the figure even further.

Avatar 2 budget: Was it more expensive than Avatar?

Well, yes and no: its production budget is more expensive than the first Avatar, but the original movie cost more in the long run with marketing and re-releases.

More specifically: Avatar 2 cost $250 million, and this is before marketing costs; while Avatar cost $237 million, plus $150 million for promotion, as reported by The Wrap.

Most expensive movies of all time

Below you’ll find a list of the most expensive movies ever made, starting with the biggest budget and including Avatar 2. Note: this is unadjusted for inflation.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides: $379 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron: $365 million

Avengers: Endgame: $356 million

Avengers: Infinity War : $325 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End: $300 million

Justice League: $300 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story: $275 million

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: $275 million

John Carter: $264 million

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $263 million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $262 million

Tangled: $260 million

The Lion King: $260 million

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $259 million

Spider-Man 3: $258 million

Beauty and the Beast: $255 million

Avatar: The Way of Water: $250 million

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $250 million

Furious 7: $250 million

The Fate of the Furious: $250 million

No Time to Die: $250 million

Thor: Love and Thunder $250 million

Avatar 2 is due for release in cinemas on December 16. You can find out more about the film here.