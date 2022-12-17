Avatar 2: Who dies in The Way of Water?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Avatar: The Way of Water is action-packed, often brutal sequel, and the body count is pretty high by the end – so, who dies in Avatar 2?

Set nearly a decade after the first movie, Avatar 2 sees Jake and Neytiri fleeing the forests they call home for the seas of the Metkayina clan, seeking sanctuary from the RDA and Quaritch, reborn as an Avatar recombinant.

Avatar was full of death: Sigourney Weaver’s Grace kicked the bucket, Michelle Rodriguez’s pilot went down in a blaze of heroic glory, and the destruction of Hometree resulted in thousands of Na’vi losing their lives.

Avatar 2 may look serene and beautiful from the trailers, but there’s tragedy in its story – so, who dies in The Way of Water?

Who dies in Avatar 2?

The main death in Avatar 2 is Neteyam, Jake and Neytiri’s eldest son. He’s shot and killed by Quaritch while trying to escape the RDA’s boat with Lo’ak and Spider.

They all get out, but as they rise to the surface, Neteyam reveals he’s bleeding and struggling to breathe as a result of the bullet wound. They rush him back to the shore, but he dies in Jake and Neytiri’s arms.

There are other deaths: Scoresby, the nasty Tulkun whaler, gets his just desserts when his arm is ripped off by the cable of his explosive harpoon. All of the recombinants bar Quaritch are killed in the final battle, and countless RDA folks are crushed, impaled, shot, or drowned.

While the trailer seemed to hint at the deaths of Neytiri, and the film seems to toy with the idea of killing off Jake, the central duo live to fight another day. According to producer John Landau, we shouldn’t expect Neytiri to die anytime soon – she’s set to appear in Avatar 5.

“In Avatar 5, there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth,” he told Gizmodo.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now. You can read our review here, find out the best way to watch the movie here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.