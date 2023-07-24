Where was Special Ops: Lioness filmed? All filming locations

Where was Special Ops: Lioness filmed? Here’s your guide to the filming locations of the new spy thriller show from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Special Ops: Lioness features one of the starriest casts we’ve seen on TV in recent years, with the likes of Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman all taking on major roles in the war-based spy thriller.

The story itself is inspired by a real-life US military program, telling the story of a CIA-led, all-women operation dedicated to befriending the female associates of terrorist targets. And if that weren’t exciting enough, Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan helms the series, delivering a character-driven plot alongside plenty of action.

So, now that the first two episodes of the Paramount Plus show have arrived, we’ve broken down the main filming locations of Special Ops: Lioness.

Special Ops: Lioness filming locations

While Special Ops: Lioness opens with an action-packed sequence in Syria, the show takes us on a globe-trotting mission. That being said, many of its scenes are set in the US as the characters’ personal lives are just as integral to the plot as the CIA’s operations.

The aesthetic and its themes are worlds apart from Sheridan’s flagship series Yellowstone, set in the ranches of Montana. If you’re wondering how and where he built this new world, below you’ll find a list of the various locations seen in Special Ops: Lioness.

Mallorca, Spain

Back in January this year, the cast and crew of Special Ops: Lioness headed to Mallorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, to film scenes. Numerous photos and videos were shared of the production, as Hollywood megastar Zoe Saldaña was seen performing in full military gear while on the shores of the island.

Nicole Kidman, who also stars in the show, was on location too. Taking to Instagram once filming wrapped up, she wrote: “Beautiful Mallorca! Thank you for having me, already planning to come back.”

Fort Ritchie, Maryland

Creative Commons

Since much of the series is based around a CIA-led operation aiming to take down terrorists, the team needed an authentic army backdrop that was no longer active. Ultimately, Sheridan and co landed on Fort Ritchie, a former US military base that closed in September 1998, situated in Cascade, Maryland.

With production taking place at the site and its surrounding areas, the crew sought out local talent by casting people from the military communities in the Hagerstown and Fort Ritchie areas for background and featured roles on the show. The nearby Ritchie History Museum was also used for a testing center scene.

Facebook/Ritchie History Museum

The former governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, previously celebrated Paramount Plus’ decision to film in the state. “We are excited that Maryland will serve as the backdrop for a production from one of the most prolific creative teams working in the television industry today,” he said in a statement shared in September 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This type of series has the potential to generate a significant impact through job creation and revenue for local businesses, and we look forward to partnering with Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios in the coming months.”

Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware

Creative Commons

Making use of the surrounding locations, in the same month, the cast and a whole team of extras were spotted performing for the cameras at Herring Point, one of Cape Henlopen State Park’s most popular surfing, fishing, and swimming spots. The state park is situated in Sussex County, Delaware.

As per Delaware Online, approximately 30 extras in swimsuits were present, while two actresses were taken around 50 yards from the shoreline as they shot a scene while treading water. Meanwhile, police from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control cordoned off the beach from the public during production.

“Curious locals and visitors walked the drive-on road and doubled back on the beach to get a glimpse of the production,” said the report.

Paris, France

Creative Commons

Though Paris is said to be the city of love, it became the backdrop for war when the Special Ops: Lioness team headed to the French capital to film various sequences.

Although these scenes are yet to be revealed, as they are reported to feature in the final episodes, local reports have suggested the show will include a number of famous Parisian landmarks, including The Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe, and, of course, the Eiffel Tower.

The first two episodes of Special Ops: Lioness are available to stream on Paramount+ now, with Episode 3 airing on July 30.

