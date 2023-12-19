What If…? Season 2 voice cast: All actors & characters

Marvel’s multiverse series What If…? Season 2 is premiering soon, so here’s a guide to the voice cast, including actors and characters.

After two years of waiting, Marvel fans can rejoice as the studio is set to release the second season of their animated multiversial hit series What If…?

Premiering in 2021, the show followed a handful of alternate timelines that showcased what would happen if iconic moments from the MCU films occurred with different characters invovled.

Article continues after ad

So, to prepare before What If…? Season 2 finally comes to small screens across the world, here’s your guide to the voice cast of the season and the characters they play.

Article continues after ad

Contents

What If…? Season 2 cast and characters

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Season two of ‘What If…?’ continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.

The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles, which features fan-favorite characters this season like Hela and Happy Hogan.”

Article continues after ad

The Watcher: Jeffrey Wright

Disney+/Lionsgate

Jeffrey Wright plays The Watcher, a member of an alien species of the same name who observes the multiverse and never interferes with the events within it.

Wright is reprising his role from Season 1 and can also be seen in works such as the last three Hunger Games films, The Batman, Asteroid City, and Westworld.

Article continues after ad

Captain Carter/Peggy Carter: Hayley Atwell

Disney+/Marvel

Hayley Atwell plays Peggy Carter/Captain Carter, Steve Rogers’ love-interest and former Director of SHIELD who, in this world, took the Captain America serum instead of Steve. She also played this specific role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Article continues after ad

Atwell has held the role of Peggy Carter in the MCU since the first Captain America in 2011, but also acted in other iconic projects like Black Mirror, Criminal: UK, and Cinderella.

Captain America/HYDRA Stomper/Steve Rogers: Josh Keaton

Disney+/IMDb

Josh Keaton plays Captain America/HYDRA Stomper/Steve Rogers, a version of Chris Evans’ original character who never took the super-soldier serum, but was instead gifted with the HYDRA Stomper armor by Howard Stark.

Article continues after ad

Keaton took over the role of Captain America after Chris Evans stepped away from the role in Avengers: Endgame. Keaton is an incredibly talented voice actor who is best known for his work in Batman: The Animated Series, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and Arcane.

Article continues after ad

Iron Man/Tony Stark: Mick Wingert

Disney+/IMDb

Mick Wingert plays Iron Man/Tony Stark, the billionaire tech genius who created the Iron Man suit after being taken hostage by terrorists.

Wingert took over the role after Robert Downey Jr. hung up his helmet at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Wingert is best known for his voice over work in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, T.U.F.F. Puppy, The Fairly Odd Parents, and Arcane.

Article continues after ad

Thor: Chris Hemsworth

Disney+/Marvel

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, the God of Thunder who comes to be a part of the Avengers team during the Battle of New York which was led by his adoptive brother Loki.

Article continues after ad

Hemsworth has played the role of Thor since the god’s first solo film in 2011, but he did not voice his younger variant character in Season 1.

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff: Lake Bell

Disney+/Universal Pictures

Lake Bell plays Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, the deadly assassin trained by the Red Room and one of the original members of the Avengers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bell took over the role after Scarlett Johansson was killed off at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Bell is best known for her roles in Boston Legal, BoJack Horseman, and Harley Quinn.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch

Disney+/Marvel

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange, a Master of the Mystic Arts who uses his powers to protect the Earth from various threats.

Cumberbatch has played the role of Doctor Strange since his first solo movie in 2016 and he reprised the role for Season 1.

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff: Elizabeth Olsen

Disney+/Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, a Sokovian refugee who was experimented on by Hydra using the Mind Stone, which amplified her natural telekinetic and energy manipulation abilities known as Chaos magic.

Article continues after ad

Olsen has played this role since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Solider; her performance led to her having a solo spin-off mini-series titled WandaVision, which was widely praised by fans.

Article continues after ad

Winter Solider/Bucky Barnes: Sebastian Stan

Disney+/Marvel

Sebastian Stan plays Winter Solider/Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers’ childhood friend and Howling Commando who later becomes a villain turned anti-hero after being kidnapped and brainwashed by Hydra.

Stan has been cemented in this role since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and even appeared in his own solo spin-off series The Falcon and the Winter Solider alongside Sam Wilson aka the new Captain America.

Article continues after ad

Gamora: Cynthia McWilliams

Disney+/IMDb

Cynthia McWilliams plays Gamora, the daughter of Thanos and eventual member of the space team the Guardians of the Galaxy.

McWilliams took over the role from Zoe Saldaña, who seemingly retired from the role after starring in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. McWilliams is best known for her roles in The Lake House,

Article continues after ad

Hela: Cate Blanchett

Disney+/Marvel

Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the Goddess of Death/Thor and Loki’s sister who, upon the death of her father, Odin, returns to claim her rightful place as queen of Asgard after Odin banished her.

Article continues after ad

Blanchett debuted in this role during In 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and, while she was defeated at the end of the film, she will appear in What If…? as another villain for the Avengers to fight.

Ant-Man/Hank Pym: Michael Douglas

Disney+/Marvel

Michael Douglas plays Ant-Man/Hank Pym, a quantum physicist who created the formula for the Pym Particle (which gives the Ant-Man suit its abilities) and went on missions as Ant-Man for S.H.I.E.L.D.

Article continues after ad

Douglas has played the role of Hank Pym since 2015’s Ant-Man and, while he last appeared in the MCU during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s unclear if he’ll return to the big screen in a live-action capacity.

Article continues after ad

Happy Hogan: Jon Favreau

Disney+/Marvel

Jon Favreau plays Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s bodyguard and close friend, former head of security for Stark Industries, and later appointed head of Asset Management for the Avengers.

Favreau is known for kickstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he helped develop and direct the first two Iron Man movies before becoming a staple character in the MCU as a whole.

Article continues after ad

What If Season 2 begins on December 22. You can check out more of Dexerto’s superhero coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man 4 | Venom 3 | Deadpool 3 | X-Men ’97 | She-Hulk Season 2 | What If Season 2 | Thor 5 | Fantastic Four | Avengers Secret Wars | Avengers The Kang Dynasty | Agatha Darkhold Diaries | Daredevil: Born Again