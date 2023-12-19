What If…? Season 2 voice cast: All actors & characters

What If…? Season 2 voice cast: All actors & charactersDisney+
Marvel’s multiverse series What If…? Season 2 is premiering soon, so here’s a guide to the voice cast, including actors and characters.
After two years of waiting, Marvel fans can rejoice as the studio is set to release the second season of their animated multiversial hit series What If…?
Premiering in 2021, the show followed a handful of alternate timelines that showcased what would happen if iconic moments from the MCU films occurred with different characters invovled.
So, to prepare before What If…? Season 2 finally comes to small screens across the world, here’s your guide to the voice cast of the season and the characters they play.
Contents
- The Watcher: Jeffrey Wright
- Captain Carter/Peggy Carter Hayley Atwell
- Captain America/HYDRA Stomper/Steve Rogers: Josh Keaton
- Iron Man/Tony Stark: Mick Wingert
- Thor: Chris Hemsworth
- Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff: Lake Bell
- Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch
- Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff: Elizabeth Olsen
- Winter Solider/Bucky Barnes: Sebastian Stan
- Gamora: Cynthia McWilliams
- Hela: Cate Blanchett
- Ant-Man/Hank Pym: Michael Douglas
- Giant-Man/Bill Foster: Laurence Fishburne
- Happy Hogan: Jon Favreau
What If…? Season 2 cast and characters
The show’s official synopsis reads: “Season two of ‘What If…?’ continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles, which features fan-favorite characters this season like Hela and Happy Hogan.”
The Watcher: Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright plays The Watcher, a member of an alien species of the same name who observes the multiverse and never interferes with the events within it.
Wright is reprising his role from Season 1 and can also be seen in works such as the last three Hunger Games films, The Batman, Asteroid City, and Westworld.
Captain Carter/Peggy Carter: Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell plays Peggy Carter/Captain Carter, Steve Rogers’ love-interest and former Director of SHIELD who, in this world, took the Captain America serum instead of Steve. She also played this specific role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Atwell has held the role of Peggy Carter in the MCU since the first Captain America in 2011, but also acted in other iconic projects like Black Mirror, Criminal: UK, and Cinderella.
Captain America/HYDRA Stomper/Steve Rogers: Josh Keaton
Josh Keaton plays Captain America/HYDRA Stomper/Steve Rogers, a version of Chris Evans’ original character who never took the super-soldier serum, but was instead gifted with the HYDRA Stomper armor by Howard Stark.
Keaton took over the role of Captain America after Chris Evans stepped away from the role in Avengers: Endgame. Keaton is an incredibly talented voice actor who is best known for his work in Batman: The Animated Series, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and Arcane.
Iron Man/Tony Stark: Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert plays Iron Man/Tony Stark, the billionaire tech genius who created the Iron Man suit after being taken hostage by terrorists.
Wingert took over the role after Robert Downey Jr. hung up his helmet at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Wingert is best known for his voice over work in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, T.U.F.F. Puppy, The Fairly Odd Parents, and Arcane.
Thor: Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, the God of Thunder who comes to be a part of the Avengers team during the Battle of New York which was led by his adoptive brother Loki.
Hemsworth has played the role of Thor since the god’s first solo film in 2011, but he did not voice his younger variant character in Season 1.
Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff: Lake Bell
Lake Bell plays Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, the deadly assassin trained by the Red Room and one of the original members of the Avengers.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Bell took over the role after Scarlett Johansson was killed off at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Bell is best known for her roles in Boston Legal, BoJack Horseman, and Harley Quinn.
Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange, a Master of the Mystic Arts who uses his powers to protect the Earth from various threats.
Cumberbatch has played the role of Doctor Strange since his first solo movie in 2016 and he reprised the role for Season 1.
Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff: Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, a Sokovian refugee who was experimented on by Hydra using the Mind Stone, which amplified her natural telekinetic and energy manipulation abilities known as Chaos magic.
Olsen has played this role since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Solider; her performance led to her having a solo spin-off mini-series titled WandaVision, which was widely praised by fans.
Winter Solider/Bucky Barnes: Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan plays Winter Solider/Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers’ childhood friend and Howling Commando who later becomes a villain turned anti-hero after being kidnapped and brainwashed by Hydra.
Stan has been cemented in this role since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and even appeared in his own solo spin-off series The Falcon and the Winter Solider alongside Sam Wilson aka the new Captain America.
Gamora: Cynthia McWilliams
Cynthia McWilliams plays Gamora, the daughter of Thanos and eventual member of the space team the Guardians of the Galaxy.
McWilliams took over the role from Zoe Saldaña, who seemingly retired from the role after starring in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. McWilliams is best known for her roles in The Lake House,
Hela: Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the Goddess of Death/Thor and Loki’s sister who, upon the death of her father, Odin, returns to claim her rightful place as queen of Asgard after Odin banished her.
Blanchett debuted in this role during In 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and, while she was defeated at the end of the film, she will appear in What If…? as another villain for the Avengers to fight.
Ant-Man/Hank Pym: Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas plays Ant-Man/Hank Pym, a quantum physicist who created the formula for the Pym Particle (which gives the Ant-Man suit its abilities) and went on missions as Ant-Man for S.H.I.E.L.D.
Douglas has played the role of Hank Pym since 2015’s Ant-Man and, while he last appeared in the MCU during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s unclear if he’ll return to the big screen in a live-action capacity.
Happy Hogan: Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau plays Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s bodyguard and close friend, former head of security for Stark Industries, and later appointed head of Asset Management for the Avengers.
Favreau is known for kickstarting the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he helped develop and direct the first two Iron Man movies before becoming a staple character in the MCU as a whole.
What If Season 2 begins on December 22. You can check out more of Dexerto’s superhero coverage below:
Spider-Man 4 | Venom 3 | Deadpool 3 | X-Men ’97 | She-Hulk Season 2 | What If Season 2 | Thor 5 | Fantastic Four | Avengers Secret Wars | Avengers The Kang Dynasty | Agatha Darkhold Diaries | Daredevil: Born Again