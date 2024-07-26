Taylor Swift breaks silence on Deadpool & Wolverine after cameo rumors

Taylor Swift has broken her silence by publicly posting a tribute to the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine, following rumors she had a cameo in the film.

With a whole slew of cameos and variants in Marvel’s latest venture, fans quickly began to theorize that the “Queen of Pop” would be making an appearance.

However, a report by Entertainment Weekly shut down these rumors, stating Swift would not feature in the film. Not everyone was convinced by the report – though now that Deadpool & Wolverine is out, fans can see for themselves which stars managed to steal some camera time.

Sure enough, Swift was absent from the film. But that didn’t stop her from posting a heartfelt tribute for the cast and crew (mostly Hugh Jackmen) on her Instagram story.

Instagram: taylorswift Taylor Swift praised the Deadpool & Wolverine film on her Instagram story.

“Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” Swift wrote.

She continued, “He’s created the best work of his life,” before calling the film an “actual joy portal” that offers viewers a “wild escape from reality” in the form of an “abs sandwich”.

“I don’t know how he did it. But that’s just Hugh [Jackman] for you!” Swift said, poking fun at Ryan Reynolds. She then continued to joke by taking jabs at everyone else in the posted photo.

This included Reynolds, Blake Lively, and director Shawn Levy: “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

The film hit cinemas on July 27, bringing Reynolds’ Deadpool into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeing Jackman return as the iconic clawed X-men.

Continuing to show her support, Swift encouraged her 283 million followers to buy a ticket for the “unspeakably awesome” film.