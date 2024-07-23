Marvel protected Deadpool & Wolverine secrets with “genius” move

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be chock-full of cameos and other surprises – and if you think you know what’s coming, think again.

Ever since Deadpool & Wolverine was announced, scoopers and other so-called insiders have carpet-bombed social media with ‘leaks’ from the movie.

For example, Lady Deadpool’s actor has been a major source of speculation. Some people have steadfastly claimed she’ll be played by Taylor Swift, while others predicted it’s Ryan Reynolds in a mask (according to the star, neither of these are true).

Here’s what we do know: the movie is going to explore Fox’s Marvel universe, with cameos from Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Pyro already confirmed.

Anything else you’ve seen may have been designed to throw you off the scent, as Marvel planted fake leaks to protect Deadpool and Wolverine’s secrets.

Speaking to GamesRadar, executive producer Wendy Jacobson revealed: “There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy.

“I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick,” she added.

“Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn’t.”

This has been praised by Marvel fans online, with one writing: “Just another genius move from Marvel here. They truly think of it all.”

“I speak for everyone when I say this is a great idea, saves the excitement for the movie,” another tweeted, while a third wrote: “Marvel Studios are like the CIA of the MCU always keeping fans in the dark and loving every minute of it.”

However, Marvel can’t prevent the movie from being spoiled anymore. After reading the first reactions, you should mute everything until you see it – you’ve been warned.

