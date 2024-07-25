Is Daniel Radcliffe in Deadpool & Wolverine? Cameo rumors explained

Deadpool & Wolverine has fueled the rumor-mill for the best part of two years, and with the movie now in cinemas, we have confirmation regarding whether Daniel Radcliffe makes an appearance.

Deadpool 3 is filled with cameos. Which means the movie has been the source of rumors about MCU characters and real-world celebrities appearing in the movie, with everyone from Blake Lively to Spider-Man apparently popping up in the sequel.

Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have confirmed some of those cameos, such as an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia connection. And they’ve debunked others, including the Taylor Swift gossip.

We’ve already written a list of every Deadpool and Wolverine cameo we know so far. But to find out if a certain Harry Potter actor shows up in Deadpool 3, scroll down. Beware of SPOILERS ahead…

Daniel Radcliffe Deadpool & Wolverine rumor debunked

No, Daniel Radcliffe does not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Being small, hairy, and pretty built these days, fans have been fantasy-casting the actor as a Wolverine variant more in line with how the comic book version of the character originally looked.

But that wasn’t to be. And while the rumor might have been wishful thinking on the part of Potter fans, Radcliffe has to take some responsibility, having joked about playing the character during a Wired auto-complete interview in 2019.

It also might have been circulated by those behind Deadpool 3. In a recent interview with Games Radar, producer Wendy Jacobson admitted that they put fake news into the world for the purpose of: “subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy.”

Could the former Harry Potter play Wolverine in the future?

Daniel Radcliffe is unlikely to play Wolverine, as he’s made it clear he has no interest in being “locked into a role” in the future.

In 2022, Radcliffe told ComicBook.com of the ongoing rumor: “So many times, people come to me like, ‘hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that’s pretty cool.’ No, I don’t know anything about it!

“I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!’ But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel!”

That same year, Radcliffe shut the rumors down once-and-for-all, telling G2: “I just don’t ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now, without Daniel Radcliffe.