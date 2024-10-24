Rompopolo is the scariest creature ever released in Monster Hunter and it’s not even close

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase revealed three new monsters coming to the game, but Rompopolo is the one players should be most frightened of.

The Monster Hunter series is full of creepy lore and even creepier monster designs, but Rompopolo’s reveal is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in the series. This new Brute Wyvern has purple skin, glowing red eyes, a sharp mosquito-like beak, a barbed stinger, and mantis-like blades for arms.

It basically looks like a mosquito from Hell, and if that wasn’t horrifying enough, Rompopolo is covered in fleshy inflatable sacs that excrete poison. This Brute Wyvern is an abomination – the kind of monster you’d find lurking in Dark Souls’ dreaded poison swamp.

Article continues after ad

Rompopolo dwells within the Oilwell Basin – a volcanic region where oil wells and raging fires burn. It’s a hellish environment that suits such a devilish creature. During the latest Black Flame trailer, we saw how Rompopolo submerges itself within the black ooze of the environment, only emerging when it sees an opportunity to surprise its prey.

Article continues after ad

Make no question. We are not the Hunters here. This thing hunts you. The clip showed just how helpless this fight feels, with the poor Hunter being mercilessly barraged with bellows of poisonous smoke.

Article continues after ad

Capcom Rompopolo is the stuff of nightmares.

These toxic fumes spray out of Rompopolo’s body, mouth, and even the very ground that it walks upon. Players will need to take plenty of Antidotes with them to help stave off these attacks, but that doesn’t make the creature any easier on the eyes.

Players also took to social media to voice their horror at Rompopolo’s design, with many agreeing that it is the most terrifying monster the series has seen.

Article continues after ad

“I do love unique designs… but it does not need the face of a human. It is an abomination compared to every other monster with its fugly ass half-human skull and soulless eyes,” wrote one player.

Others were keen to rally the community together, vowing to hunt Rompopolo to extinction: “I must be the first to slay 1000 Rompopolo because it is an affront to God and I am His strongest soldier,” joked one Hunter.

Article continues after ad

While Rompopolo hasn’t been confirmed to make an appearance in the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta, it’s clear this Brute Wyvern is giving everyone the creeps.