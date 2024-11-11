From Season 3 Episode 8 ending is by far the scariest scene yet

Forget the monsters – it’s the people we need to be scared of now. The MGM Plus horror series just delivered the scariest scene yet in the ending of From Season 3 Episode 8.

Last week, the From fandom grew weary of the never-ending list of unanswered questions, and characters who make baffling decisions (Jim, we’re looking at you bud).

However, a major event did take place: Fatima stabbed Tillie. This has terrifying implications for the future of Fromville, as the likeliest scenarios are that she’s either a) turning into a monster or b) set to give birth to a monster.

It’s also set in motion a chain reaction of paranoia and logic being thrown out the window, culminating in a scene that felt ripped straight out of a horror movie. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Fatima’s nightmare begins in From Season 3 Episode 8

MGM+

At the very end of From Season 3 Episode 8, Elgin is led by the Polaroid camera to Fatima’s hideout spot. He takes her to the creepy cellar he found in Episode 7, and when she tries to escape, he brings her back by force.

There are many elements that make this scene so terrifying to watch, one of which is Elgin himself. He’s a textbook case of ‘the one you’d least suspect,’ having been the sweetest, most nice-natured character in From up until this point.

If he’s capable of something like this, then anyone is. But what’s scarier is the fact that Fatima has no choice in the matter, echoing recent real-life events.

When Fatima tries to leave, Elgin stops her and says, “It’s the only place that the baby will be safe.” She replies, “There is no baby,” but Elgin insists, “Yes there is. It’s just not yours.”

MGM+

At this point, she gets a sharp pain in her stomach, similar to the one she experienced in From Season 3 Episode 7, and this only makes her more vulnerable.

Whether she likes it or not, it seems Elgin is hellbent on keeping her down in that dungeon, forcing her to give birth to or transform into the monster that grows inside her.

Then there’s the setting: Elgin discovered the remains of a person who was trapped there decades earlier, and it’s doubtful he’s given the place a spring clean before dragging her down there.

She’s already going through hell, and this situation will only exacerbate her pain. Elgin’s empathy and compassion have gone out the window, allowing the entity to fully take the wheel.

Many viewers were left equally haunted by this From Season 3 scene, with one writing on Reddit: “In my opinion that scene with Elgin dragging Fatima down the stairs is probably the scariest thing this show has produced.

“Even a guy could imagine the horror of having something inside you that shouldn’t exist and is clearly causing you harm. And then someone F**KING KIDNAPS YOU to nurture IT. Elgin for real said ‘Your body, my choice.’”

While one compared him to Sara, another said, “He’s worse than Sara IMO, I think I’d rather die than be forced to be in a dark room I can’t escape that no one else knows about.

MGM+

“Where a ghost in a kimono checks in on me having to give birth to her demon monster baby, all alone, and then probably being also killed or left for dead or fed on by said evil demon monster baby. Whew.”

Another referenced the fact that earlier on in the episode, Elgin drew his own blood at the behest of the entity controlling the Polaroid camera.

“When he was so happy finding them in that forest house, I totally didn’t expect this,” they said. “Will he now just make Fatima drink his blood?”

A fifth chimed in, “No honestly, it was terrifying. Elgin’s a big guy, seemingly gentle and while Fatima was struggling for her life, he effortlessly trapped her somewhere no one would look.

“I feel terrible for Fatima. She’ going through f**king hell, and even despite what she did she wants to live. Now she’s just an incubator.”

Secrets threaten Fromville’s future

MGM+

It’s not like we haven’t had to be scared of Fromville residents before. Sara killed a number of people – including her own brother – as did Boyd’s late wife Abby after she lost her mind.

However, at least the town dealt with these problems together. In From Season 3 Episode 8, the characters nurture their secrets.

Boyd tells Fatima to hide out in the cabin and conceal the fact she killed Tillie, allowing Ellis to find her so they can run away together.

Of course, most of the residents point the finger at Sara due to her past. This could have terrifying consequences down the line, especially if the wrong person gets put in the box.

“I think Elgin might blame someone else since he’s ‘useful’ to the entity. Sara’s a great scapegoat,” said one Redditor. “I think a main character’s going in the box.”

Although Boyd and Ellis have told Donna, they’ve kept the Tillie incident a secret from the rest of the town. Now that she’s gone, they’re likely going to assume that Fatima was either kidnapped by the monsters or escaped to run away by herself.

Either way, it doesn’t bode well for Fatima’s future, nor does it for the residents of Fromville: the Talismans can’t protect them from each other.

From Season 3 Episodes 1-8 are streaming on MGM+ now, while Episode 9 drops on Sunday, November 17. Until then, check out our recaps for Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, and Episode 6. You can also find new TV shows coming to streaming this month.