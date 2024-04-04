The Goonies 2 debunked: “Curse of One-Eyed Willy” explained

Another hit of fake news is doing the rounds — and this time, it’s for The Goonies 2. Here’s the full story of “Curse of One-Eyed Willy” debunked.

For some, it’s not enough that we have endless lists of amazing movies and TV shows to choose from — fake ideas need to be made up too.

However, it’s not surprising that fans want sequels of classics to be made, even if they show no signs of actually happening.

One popular title for a sequel remake is The Goonies, with reports swirling online about a potential reboot. Sadly for us, it’s all fake — here’s everything you need to know about The Goonies 2: Curse of One-Eyed Willy explained.

Article continues after ad

Is The Goonies 2 real?

No, The Goonies 2 isn’t real.

Facebook/@rumbledore

The reports come in the form of a viral fake Facebook poster — which surprisingly isn’t from our usual suspects who have previously been responsible for The Golden Girls reboot and the Clueless sequel. Instead, it’s the handiwork of Rumbledore, who describes themselves as a “gaming video creator,” seemingly branching out into the world of fake movie posters.

Article continues after ad

There’s no synopsis to accompany our premise of The Goonies 2, only the subtitle of “Curse of One-Eyed Willy” and a release date of Summer 2026. In line with the latest Pirates of the Caribbean news, the poster itself is dark and moody, showing a fleet of pirate ships heading towards an ominous skull.

Article continues after ad

The poster hasn’t obviously been labeled as fake, but being released on April Fools Day, most fans have put two and two together. “Probably fake news but this would be amazing!!” one Facebook comment read, with a second agreeing, “I’m embarrassed by how many people will believe this.”

However, that doesn’t mean everyone has caught onto the joke. “Oh if it’s actually directed by Sam Raimi I’ll be hyped!” a third comment reads, while a fourth adds, “Yay, another movie I love that has a sequel because of someone’s lack of originality and creativity.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instead, check out some real horror and true crime capers you can get stuck into.