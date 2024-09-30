“Vile” new smartschoolboy9 documentary drops and followers can’t recommend it enough

An official investigation might not be underway but the smartschoolboy9 saga has continued with the release of a new documentary, and it’s receiving plenty of praise for uncovering new information.

It’s been pretty hard to separate fact from fiction ever since Nick Crowley’s creepy YouTube documentary on the smartschoolboy9 rabbit hole, which has been viewed more than 10 million times after dropping last month.

What we do know is there are numerous Instagram accounts appearing to be from the same user, sharing heavily edited, disturbing, and sometimes explicit content involving children.

Article continues after ad

As netizens dug deeper, they discovered the smartschoolboy9 page, in which the user dresses up as a schoolboy and, in one clip, even chases what looks like a real-life minor.

YouTube: BigRos Numerous YouTube docs have been shared about the saga

Numerous names have been thrown into the mix, from David Alter to David London, and there were rumors he’d been arrested in Doncaster before moving to the UK capital.

Article continues after ad

However, the Met Police confirmed to Dexerto that there isn’t an active investigation right now.

Article continues after ad

Those who have been following the true crime case from the start are still busy trying to uncover as much new information as they can to try and put a stop to him.

Last week, YouTuber BigRos shared a new YouTube documentary in which they walk viewers through what they’ve found.

In the introduction, they reveal there’ll only be new updates, meaning there’s no overview of the case.

“If you’re new to this case then this video is not for you,” says BigRos, pointing new viewers to go and watch Crowley’s doc first.

Article continues after ad

There are two main things explored: the reason smartschoolboy9 is the way he is, discussed by himself from the Stefanie Schoolie account, and substantial information about a specific incident whereby he was allegedly investigated and brought to court in 2004.

Article continues after ad

This includes discussions about the real news that a man named Jeff Morrell was arrested in the 2010s for sexually abusing pupils at Stockwell Manor School in the 1970s.

Not only does his Stephanie account mention Morrell and Stockwell, but the dates appear to line up with the information smartschoolboy9 has shared in the past.

Article continues after ad

Regarding the court case, a woman claims “David Alter” stalked and harassed her when she was a child in 2004, and the case made it to court but he was ‘let off due to mental illness’.

BigRos delves into these allegations while presenting evidence to support them. Again, it’s still all speculative at this point, but the YouTuber is being praised for the level of detail they go into and presenting fresh takes.

On the smartschoolboy9 subreddit, one poster shared the link while writing, “The only video on YouTube focusing on the new, unknown information, very well made as well.” Another said, “New info vid, actually has new info.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Just watched it, such a great video,” said one in the comments, while another stated, “Fire update video.”

YouTube: BigRos

Dozens of viewers have taken to the comments section of the YouTube doc itself, sharing similar praise for the deep dive.

“This needs more views, this sh*t’s genuinely vile,” said one, with another added, “Brilliant. All the other YouTube vids are identical and old news. Please Keep us updated.”

A third added, “Holy sh*t dude! I can’t commend you enough for not just regurgitating the same stuff but digging through so much sh*t and so much time for anyone! This was a lot to unpack… Holy cow I feel so upset to my stomach.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t help but feel pity but also such vile disgust. (The human mind is such a scary mysterious thing on how it deals with trauma). You can’t excuse vile behavior with past cruel experience…

Article continues after ad

“I thank you, You are severely underrated for all the time and effort you do. Could’ve just done the same ol’ thing like other content creators and milk this for views but I deeply respect you for sticking to your guns.”

Article continues after ad

For more on the case, read about how fake interviews with David London were shared online, the smartschoolboy9 mask theory, and tech experts’ warning to people trying to track him down. You can also check out the new true crime coming to streaming this month.