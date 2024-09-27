How the Wolfs ending perfectly sets up a sequel

Apple TV+’s comedy brings George Clooney and Brad Pitt together again after 16 years… but the Wolfs ending has set up a sequel to reunite them once more.

Clooney and Pitt do a pretty good job of donning black leather and cursing at each other in Wolfs, the new Jon Watts comedy on Apple TV+. But that doesn’t mean their adventures are over.

In fact, plans are already in motion for a sequel to the action movie. Whether that’s a smart move or not remains to be seen (read our Wolfs review to find out what we thought of the new film), but the good news is that it’s already clear where a follow-up might go.

Here’s the Wolfs ending explained, as well as details on any sequels, and predictions on what could be next for Margaret and Pam’s men. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Wolfs ending explained

Wolfs ends with Kid being returned home safe and sound after the three men return the drugs to where they came from.

Despite the drop-off being a bloodbath, things seem to end well for Margaret’s man (George Clooney) and Pam’s man (Brad Pitt), as well as Kid (Austin Abrams), who goes back home after a very long night indeed.

The two wolfs drop him off and then head out for breakfast, finally seeming to have reached common ground after their adventure together. But after they’ve eaten and Margaret’s man goes to leave, Pam’s man reveals what Pam (Frances McDormand) said when she called him. And wouldn’t you know it, it’s the same thing Margaret (Amy Ryan) said to him.

This means their forced partnership was no accident, and both men were hired by the same “guy.”

They quickly work out that the Guy knew about the drugs. (Incidentally, that’s why there was a camera in the hotel room – so the Guy could keep an eye out and see who knew what.) He would have assumed Kid was dead like they all did, and so he called in two of his guys to do the drop instead.

But he would have found out the kid was alive when he was running away from Pam’s man through Chinatown. As such, he tipped off Dimitri, which is why Dimitri (Zlatko Burić) didn’t kill Margaret’s man and Pam’s man when he saw them together. (His bodyguard, however, didn’t get the same message.)

He likely didn’t think they’d send Kid into the drug drop, and the two men would have been ambushed instead. But the drop-off turned into a shootout, meaning they would have both been killed. (“We were getting cleaned.”)

What was it all for? Well, the drug lord Legrange was trying to move the stolen drugs so the Albanians would go to war with him. When the competition is cleared out, the city shuts down.

As they realize this, they look out of the window and see a line of armed men walking towards them. They’ve been found. They hide under the window, loading their pistols and preparing to fight. Finally, they exchange names: Margaret’s man is Jack, and Pam’s man is Nick.

Article continues after ad

The film ends with both men jumping up and shooting through the window.

There’s already a Wolfs sequel in development

Apple TV+ announced on August 7 that Jon Watts would be returning to write a sequel to Wolfs.

The announcement came over a month before Wolfs was released. The streamer didn’t explicitly confirm whether George Clooney and Brad Pitt would be returning to play the grouchy fixers once again, though Deadline reported that the stars would be involved.

“Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment,” said Matt Dentler, head of features, Apple Original Films.

“With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, Wolfs blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next.

“Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel.”

What could Wolfs 2 be about?

The Wolfs ending already sets up a promising mystery for the sequel: who is “the man” behind Clooney and Pitt’s fixers, and why did he want to clean them out?

The revelation from the last scene suggests a hierarchy behind the fixing business that Margaret and Pam’s men come from. What’s more, the guy who called them in was clearly manipulating the situation to have them killed, and when that failed, he sent gunmen to kill them in the diner while they were having breakfast.

If there’s a sequel with Clooney and Pitt already lined up, then we have to assume that they made it out of diner alive. So, they’ve got to save themselves from being cleaned, probably by killing the man above them.

There’s also the fallout of the drug ambush to deal with, which according to them, would shut down the entire city.

The first movie focused on the two men’s inability and reluctance to work with each other. By the end, they’re somewhat friends, which also means the sequel has a whole new dynamic to work from. The two “wolfs” will have to learn how to work together for the long run, if that’s what they really want.

Either way, it sounds like they’ll have to… if they want to get out of this hit that’s been placed on them.

Wolfs is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

