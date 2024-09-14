Is The Goonies 2 finally happening? Sean Astin post explained

The Goonies 2 has been on the wishlist for fans of the ’80s movie for decades now, but original star Sean Astin has just given everyone another reason to hope.

The Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus 1985 movie has gone down in history as one of the best adventure movies of all time. With buried treasure, booby traps, and a life-sized pirate ship, the scale of The Goonies has never quite been beat.

With that in mind, a new movie surrounding the treasure-hunting crew would most certainly be a double-edged sword. However, with a tease posted by Astin on social media, it looks like a sequel might be closer than we think.

So, is this legit, or just some hopeful campaigning on the star’s part? Here’s everything you need to know about whether The Goonies 2 is actually in the works.

Goonies 2 is just a rumor…for now

Unfortunately, Goonies 2 is just a rumor, fulled by a post from original cast member Sean Astin, who shared a non-official poster for the fictional sequel.

He even addressed the original story creator, Steven Spielberg, writing: “It’s our time. C’mon Steven.” Clearly Astin is game for any further Goonies follow-ups, though unfortunately, it looks like this is a case of some wishful thinking rather than an official announcement.

There was also an article posted by The Sun back on September 7, which claimed that a source had confirmed The Goonies 2. However, this was never followed up by an official announcement from Warner Bros.

Original cast members shut down speculation

Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton, who also starred in The Goonies, have shut down rumors of a sequel.

This isn’t the first time the idea of Goonies 2 has been floated. In fact Feldman, who played Mouth, was setting things straight before Astin even released his post.

Taking to X on September 10, 2024, Feldman wrote: “2’SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING…I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX.”

Plimpton meanwhile, wrote on Instagram on September 13: “People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one “attached”, Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real.”

Rumors of a Goonies sequel go back as far as 2004, with original director Richard Donner confirming that there had been a story in development, though cast members would later say that Warner Bros. had no interest in moving forward.

A Goonies sequel would continue a major movie trend

Sequels aren’t anything new, but 2024 brought some hugely profitable legacy sequels into the conversation, including Twisters and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Alien: Romulus, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F were also part of the revival scene when it comes to pre-millennium properties, though some were much more successful than others.

Twisters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Alien: Romulus, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die were all box office successes, out-grossing their budgets by various degrees. However, other sequels, like The Crow, were a flop, both financially and critically.

As such, there’s no telling as to whether The Goonies 2 could serve as one of the most successful sequels to date, or whether it would fade into obscurity. However, if wave of fan reactions to Astin’s post are anything to go by, it’s that Goonies never say die.

