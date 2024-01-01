Best classic movies that turn 20 years old in 2024

There’s no better way to feel old than to realize some of the most cult-classic and well-loved movies are turning 20 years old in 2024. Does your favorite make the list?

Movie fans have fond memories of seeing one of their all-time favorites for the first time in a packed movie theater instead of on a streaming service. Many remember watching the first Iron Man in theaters or the first Harry Potter movie.

With 2024 now here a, there’s a startling realization that some classic movies are now hitting the 20-year mark since their initial release. Time really does fly and some of the movies on this list will have fans feeling ancient.

Get ready to use some simple math to help uncover exactly at what age these movies were released in theaters on the big screen.

Napoleon Dynamite

That’s right the hit 2004 comedy movie, Napoleon Dynamite, is turning the big 20 in 2024. The coming-of-age teen comedy has inspired countless memes and comedic moments that labeled the movie a cult classic. Jon Heder starred as the infamous Napoleon Dynamite. A socially awkward teen who deals with a few unique circumstances while in high school.

In high school, he befriends a shy girl named Deb and an immigrant student named Pedro. Without even watching the movie, anyone could recognize the iconic white T-shirt with red trim and lettering saying, “Vote for Pedro.”

Napoleon Dynamite catalogs his quirky relationship with his family, his romantic interests in Deb, his helping Pedro become class president, and his dealing with bullies.

White Chicks

Back in 2004, comedies like White Chicks were a hot commodity and well-received by fans despite their now more questionable jokes. The Wayans brothers developed and starred in a movie that’s still considered comedy gold. To this day, there’s not one millennial who hasn’t seen the movie.

White Chicks focused on two FBI agents and brothers, Marcus Anthony II and Kevin Copeland (Shawn and Marlon Wayans). They desperately want to be in the chief’s good graces after botching a drug bust and being seen as the losers of their department.

They are given grunt work by escorting two socialites to the Hamptons who are speculated to be the next kidnapping victims in a recent case. An accident forces them to abandon their plans when the two girls refuse to go after getting a few cuts. With no other choice, Marcus and Kevin go undercover as “white chicks” to the Hamptoms to not get kicked out of the FBI and find clues about the case.

13 Going on 30

Instead of 30, the teen movie 13 Going on 30 is turning 20. Jennifer Garner inspired countless young teen girls in 2004 when starring in the movie as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who dreams of being “thirty, flirty, and thriving.”

When she’s humiliated at her birthday party, wishing dust brings her dream to life and she wakes up in the 2000s as a 30-year-old magazine editor living in New York. While still having the mentality of a teen, she lives out her dream until realizing how cruel adulthood can be. The movie also has a well-loved romance as Jenna reunites with her ex-best friend Matty (Mark Ruffalo).

Unknown to her, they drifted apart as Jenna became popular and pushed him away. Jenna realizes being an adult isn’t fun and wants her childhood back. To this day, die-hard fans still dream about her colorful party dress and to-die-for close from the movie.

Mean Girls

This is so not fetch! Mean Girls became a teen movie icon and cult classic no one can refute. It was a satire on the common misconceptions about American high school teens sprinkled with envy, The Plastics, and drama.

Mean Girls has come a long way since its release on April 19, 2004. Many of its fans now well into adulthood in 2024 and the original movie cast becoming Hollywood stars. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried became icons in a movie written by Tina Fey.

Cady Heron gets struck in the face with the reality of America’s high school life when moving from Africa to Illinois. Comparing it to the jungle, she learns all about cliques, bullies, the popular girls, and above all – The Plastics. Cady soon finds herself immersed in the drama and scandal of high school life between wanting to fit in with The Plastics and finding her own way. But Regina George (McAdams) and her Burn Book prove to rule the school.

Mean Girls still has a grip on modern culture with sequels, a Broadway musical, and a soon-to-be musical movie bringing back some of the original cast. Maybe fetch will finally happen.

Saw

The start of one of the horror genre’s infamous franchises is due for a birthday celebration. On Halloween 2004, Saw made its bloody way to theaters eliciting the worst nightmares viewers have ever seen. James Wan and Leigh Whannell developed the first movie of the long-standing horror franchise set to create its eleventh installment.

Between horror and non-horror fans, Jigsaw is one killer that has a higher survival rate if they play by the rules. The first movie set the course for the franchise as a select group of seemingly ordinary people are kidnapped and trapped by the Jigsaw Killer. His motive? To help sinners get a chance at retribution.

Unlike other horror franchise killers, Jigsaw is special. His victims are all given a chance to survive his myriad of intricate traps only if they play by the rules and have the will to survive. If they succeed, they go on with life hopefully with a new purpose. Since the release of Saw, fans have often debated if Jigsaw can truly be considered a serial killer.

Other movies turning 20 in 2024:

There are many more movies that get to blow out their candles this year. From teen romances to a beloved Christmas classic – read the full list below:

The Incredibles

Before Sunset

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

The Notebook

The Polar Express

Shrek 2

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

A Cinderella Story

Shark Tale

New York Minute

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Spider-Man 2

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Ocean’s Twelve

Man on Fire

Stuck in the Suburbs

Catwoman

Halloweentown High

Seed of Chucky

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

