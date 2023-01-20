The Gilded Age Season 2: Everything we know – cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about The Gilded Age Season 2, the next season of HBO’s period drama, including whether there’s a release date and trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Downton Abbey was one of the most popular shows to emerge from British TV in the 2010s. So, in 2022, its creator Julian Fellowes released a new series: The Gilded Age.

The show takes place in the 1880s in New York City, “a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the rise of disparity between old money and new.”

The series was renewed for a second batch of episodes last year, so here’s what we know about The Gilded Age Season 2 so far.

Article continues after ad

HBO

The Gilded Age Season 2 doesn’t currently have a release date at the time of writing – however, there’s good reason to believe it’ll arrive later in 2023.

HBO announced the show’s renewal in February last year. Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement: “Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have captivated us with their tale of late 19th-century New York City extravagance.

“Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season-two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Production on the second season kicked off in May, with HBO sharing a photo of Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon filming a scene together. In November, star Louisa Jacobson confirmed filming had wrapped.

Article continues after ad

The Gilded Age Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

The Gilded Age Season 2 is expected to majorly broaden its cast, with its series regular count increasing to 24.

As per Deadline, we’ve listed all the major returning cast members below:

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Simon Jones as Van Rhijn’s butler Bannister

Jack Gilpin as the Russells’ butler Church

Audra McDonald will also return as Dorothy Scott, alongside Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister, John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott, Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish, Claybourne Elder as John Adams, and Ward Horton as Charles Fane.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for the cast members promoted to series regulars, this includes Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor, Debra Monk as Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Kelley Curran as Turner, Douglas Sills as Baudin aka Borden, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber, Patrick Page as Richard Claym and Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune.

Article continues after ad

The Gilded Age Season 2 plot: What is it about?

The official plot synopsis for The Gilded Age Season 2 reads: “The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new.

“Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell.

“The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?”

Article continues after ad

HBO

Speaking to Us Weekly, Fellowes said he was happy with how Season 2 was shaping up, but warned that not all fans may be happy with its direction.

“When fans get involved with the characters, which is what you’re striving for, really, they will ask you to do is to make their favorite character happy,” he said.

“That is the request that I get. ‘Make so and so happy, make her happy, make him happy,’ and of course, if you’ve made everyone happy, there wouldn’t be much to watch. You’d just tune in to see a group of happy people having a nice time.”

Article continues after ad

Is The Gilded Age Season 2 trailer online?

No, there is no trailer for The Gilded Age Season 2 right now, but we’ll update this space once it’s available. If you’re new to the series and want a taste of what to expect, here’s the trailer for Season 1:

Where can I watch The Gilded Age Season 2?

The Gilded Age Season 2 will be available to watch and stream on HBO and HBO Max upon its release. In the UK, it’ll be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

That’s everything we know about The Gilded Age Season 2. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV hubs:

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | Rick and Morty Season 7