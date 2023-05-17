The Creator: Release date, trailer, cast & plot

The newest movie from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards, The Creator, examines the dangers of AI, but also of humanity.

AI has been a controversial topic, with many fearing that artificial intelligence could replace many jobs in the future.

But the upcoming movie The Creator takes those fears of AI to another level, imagining a world where the creation rises up to destroy humanity. While it may seem a bit out of the Terminator movies, The Creator examines whether humanity and AI could actually coexist.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming science fiction movie, The Creator.

20th Century has confirmed that The Creator will release in theaters on September 29.

The movie began filming in Thailand on January 17, 2022 and wrapped on May 30, 2022. The Creator has been in post-production since then.

Is there a trailer for The Creator?

A teaser trailer was released on May 17, 2023 along with the reveal of the release date. You can check out the trailer below:

The trailer shows off the world of the future after AI launches a nuclear attack on humanity. The movie appears to be full of the traditional sci-fi staples, including cyberpunk technology and futuristic vehicles.

Chock full of action and incredible effects, the movie does a fantastic job of integrating CGI with a beautiful, practical location.

What is the plot of The Creator?

The official synopsis of The Creator describes the plot as following a hardened ex-special forces agent that is recruited to hunt down and kill an advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.

The titular Creator is the name given to this advanced AI, but eventually, the plot takes a turn when the team dispatched to kill The Creator discovers the world-ending weapon is an AI in the form of a young child.

The Creator cast: Who is in the movie?

The all-star cast of The Creator is listed below:

John David Washington as Joshua

Gemma Chan

Allison Janney

Ralph Ineson

Ken Watanabe

Sturgill Simpson

Marc Menchaca

