The Boys just announced a Soldier Boy spin-off and the show’s nastiest villain is returning

Soldier Boy will return in The Boys Season 5, but that’s not all: he’s getting his own spinoff series alongside the show’s nastiest villain.

The Boys Season 4’s ending changed the show’s hierarchy of power. Not only is Homelander still alive, but he’s in the White House, with supes deputized across the country to weed out “Starlighters” and make “America super again.”

In its closing moments, fans got what they were waiting for: Homelander found Soldier Boy locked up and knocked out in a giant tube.

Article continues after ad

He’s coming back in Season 5 (with his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki tipped for a guest role), but he’ll also star in his own spinoff – and it’s a prequel.

The Boys reveals Soldier Boy and Stormfront spinoff announced

Ackles will return in Vought Rising, a series exploring Soldier Boy’s earlier years as a superhero. Aya Cash is returning as Stormfront, Season 2’s Nazi antagonist.

The project was just announced at San Diego Comic-Con. “We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys,” showrunner Eric Kripke said (as per Deadline).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.

“We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Here’s the important thing to remember: Stormfront was earlier known as Liberty… and she had a relationship with Soldier Boy. So, if Soldier Boy is Homelander’s dad… what if Stormfront is his mother?

Article continues after ad

Vought Rising doesn’t have a release date, so it’s unclear if it’ll be released before Season 5. Gen V Season 2, which will pick up directly after Season 4, is set to drop sometime in 2025.

In the meantime, keep up to date with all of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 announcements. You can also check out our ranking of every season of The Boys and the best superhero TV shows ever made.