The Boys showrunner reveals real-life inspiration for Firecracker

Amid the superhero backdrop of The Boys, Eric Kripke has never shied away from political aspects when it comes to his characters and storylines. This is especially true for the new Supe, Firecracker.

Kripke admits the politically-charged events in The Boys Season 4 aren’t meant to change minds, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be inspired by the real world. New Supe Firecracker is just that: a politically-charged celebrity who uses social media to spread propaganda.

In an interview with Variety, the showrunner revealed Firecracker was inspired by U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Firecracker came from like, ‘Hey, isn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene scary?’ And just that type of personality. Like, you had Trump, but now you have these Trump spawns that are trying to outdo each other for how outrageous and sexualized and gun-toting and slavishly obedient they can be,” said Kripke.

“And just that idea — it wouldn’t just start and end with Homelander, he would start to create these spores that would grow into these other characters, and she’s a version of that.”

For context, Greene is known as a far-right politician and businesswoman who has publicly advocated for anti-semitism, white supremacy, and conspiracy theories while firmly supporting Trump during his presidency and after.

So far in The Boys Season 4, Firecracker is the epitome of propaganda. She hosts live events talking about her stance on political situations involving Supes and Vought, as well as fronting the campaign to sway supporters to Homelander’s side.

The character has enlisted a flurry of supporters to her cause, and Firecracker is truly the Marjorie Taylor Green to Homelander’s Trump-like persona.

Kripke even describes the series as a metaphor for current reality and a cross-section between “celebrity and authoritarianism.”

Alongside Firecracker, Sister Sage was another new addition that served into the societal commentary as the smartest person in the world but being African American made her invisible. The showrunner admits it was one of the hardest characters to write.

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Prime Video. Catch up on if The Boys and Gen V will have a crossover, the true identity of the butthole photo, Frenchie’s sexuality explained, and new series to stream this month.