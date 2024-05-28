Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Homelander, and he’s more dangerous than ever. But will Homelander die in the show, or is he truly an unstoppable force?

The Boys Season 4 promises to be bigger and wilder than ever before, and if there’s one thing we should expect by now, it’s that death follows Homelander like a shadow.

The maniacal leader of The Seven added more victims to his kill list in Season 3, including his pal Black Noir. We’re getting new Supes in the upcoming season, too, but does that mean Homelander himself will get squeezed out?

We’ve explored all The Boys theories out there to determine the likelihood of the star-spangled psycho being stopped for good.

Will Homelander die in The Boys Season 4?

At the moment, we simply don’t know whether Homelander will die in Season 4. Still, killing him is certainly the aim for many characters.

Billy Butcher has wanted Homelander dead since the very start of the superhero TV show, and even subjected himself to Compound V to try and take him down. That hasn’t worked, yet, but with Butcher facing the final curtain, we’re sure he will throw everything he has at the cause this time round.

Unfortunately, we reckon his only hope for actually achieving that goal is to recruit Homelander’s son, Ryan, against his dad. Ryan is developing similar powers to Homelander, and might be the one Supe who can match the Seven’s serial sadist.

Can Homelander actually be killed?

Yes, Homelander can be killed. It’s not easy, though, as he can withstand an incredible amount of damage before he even begins to weaken.

In previous seasons of The Boys, we’ve seen him take a battering from Soldier Boy, Queen Maeve, and a suped-up Butcher, and still walk away from it all.

With his super speed, it’s a struggle to even catch him, never mind hurt him. Then, of course, there’s his super strength and his laser vision, both of which make him very dangerous, indeed. Plus, the fact he is a crazed, homicidal supervillain with a thirst for violence means he’s just as likely to kill everyone in sight before letting anyone get the better of him.

Standard human weapons are pointless in a fight against Homelander. In fact, it’s believed even a hydrogen bomb wouldn’t be a sure thing. So, it’ll have to be a Supe who does the job.

Does he ever die in the comics?

In The Boys comics, Homelander is killed by Black Noir.

This moment actually happens off-panel in the comics in a brilliant twist on Homelander’s journey throughout the epic graphic novels. Not only does his big demise occur away from the spotlight, he’s also taken down by someone he considered an ally.

The thing is, Black Noir was actually a clone of Homelander created by Vought, with one key intention: assassinate Homelander if he ever steps way out of line and threatens the interests of the company.

This all comes to a head in The Boys #65, where Black Noir reveals his true mission. In the end, he supersedes Homelander as the most volatile threat to the world — never can trust an evil clone, can you?

It remains to be seen whether the TV series goes down this route. But, with a new Black Noir joining The Seven after his death last time out, it’s very possible.

