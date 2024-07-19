The Boys Season 4 finale may have teased major Season 5 team-up

A major reveal at the end of The Boys Season 4 finale has significant implications for the plot of Season 5, and could just tease a major team-up – one that would spell disaster for Homelander.

It goes without saying that we’re about to get into spoiler territory, so look away now if you haven’t watched the Season 4 finale yet.

At the end of Episode 8, Homelander is in a good place. Sister Sage was secretly pulling the strings in the background, leading to the perfect outcome for Vought: Victoria Neuman’s dead, Robert Singer’s been framed for the crime, and supes are now in control of America.

And pretty much every member of The Boys, minus Butcher and Starlight, have been captured. But, in a post-credits scene, Homelander discovers that his father, Soldier Boy, is alive and being held in a chamber.

Not only does this mean we can expect Soldier Boy to make his return in Season 5, but he may also team up with his grandson, Ryan.

Although Soldier Boy might not be strong enough to kill Homelander on his own, we know Ryan – the first naturally born supe – could be if he gets the right training. The deciding factor will be motive.

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess whose side Soldier Boy will be fighting for (whatever he decides, no doubt it will be for his own benefit). Ryan’s arc is just as unpredictable – he’s been in a push-pull relationship between Butcher and Homelander throughout Season 4.

In the finale, he accidentally kills Grace Mallory before running off. He might end up feeling overwhelmed with guilt and join Butcher on his supe-killing quest, or this might just push him over to the dark side for good.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but some fans think the writing’s on the wall. Taking to Reddit, one shared side-by-side images of Ryan and Soldier Boy, writing, “A team-up I think we’ll see next season.

“Ryan is essentially all out of parental figures and Soldier Boy missed out on being a father with that role seemingly being important to him. I could see him brushing off what he did to Ryan in an abusive parent way, and taking him under his wing for the season.”

Prime Video Soldier Boy might take Ryan under his wing in Season 5

Another said, “I really want to see these two interact. I hope we get just that next season.” And a third agreed, “I think Soldier Boy will train Ryan in Season 5, the brutal mentor kind of character. He’ll think Homelander is too easy on the kid.”

A number of The Boys fans pointed out that the actors who play Soldier Boy and Ryan – Jensen Ackles and Cameron Crovetti, respectively – resemble each other more than Homelander’s Antony Starr.

“Never noticed how much they look alike until this season,” said one. “Ryan does look more like a mini Soldier Boy than a mini Homelander, and he’s also a fan of his.”

A second commented, “Yeah, Ryan almost looks like he could be Soldier Boy’s son or something. They look far more like each other than Homelander does, with either of them. Just makes me want to see them interact more.”

The Boys Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Prime Video now. For more, we’ve got guides on Season 4’s most shocking moments, the Red River Institute, and all seasons ranked. You can also check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.