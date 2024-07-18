The Boys Season 4 finale confirmed one supe is more powerful than Homelander

Homelander is the most powerful supe in The Boys… or is he? The Season 4 finale features a major twist at the end, one that proves there’s another contender.

Unlike the rest of The Boys’ long roster of supes, who were shot up with Compound V by their parents as kids, Homelander is the world’s first artificially-born cape-wearer.

He was created in a Vought lab using Soldier Boy’s semen and an unknown woman who was paid to carry the embryo. Little did she realize that this would spell the end of her life – when Homelander was born, he lasered his way out of her womb.

Article continues after ad

Then there are his list of powers, which include superhuman strength and durability, X-ray vision, enhanced senses, superspeed, flight, and, as mentioned, laser eyes.

Although his son Ryan – the first naturally born supe – has the potential to be stronger than his dad, he’s not quite there yet. However, The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 indicates that Sister Sage is already more powerful than Homelander.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Sister Sage is always one step ahead

You see, there’s been much debate over why The Seven haven’t killed The Boys yet, but as is the case in the show and the comics, supes might be physically strong but they’re not the sharpest tools in the shed.

Article continues after ad

When they get together, they can’t help but screw things up – think back to the Season 3 flashback showing Payback’s disastrous trial run in the military. In the Season 4 finale, we see Homelander desperately trying to come up with his own plan without Sage – and he just can’t do it.

Fortunately for him, she’s way ahead of both The Seven and The Boys. From a distance, she orchestrates everything, ensuring that Victoria Neuman is killed and Robert Singer is framed for the crime.

Article continues after ad

This paves the way for an even better plan – pro-supe Speaker of the House Calhoun is now president, and he declares martial law, deputizing hundreds of superheroes across America to answer directly to Homelander.

Article continues after ad

It couldn’t be any more perfect for the “blond ambition.” But it also proves that Sister Sage, as the most intelligent being on the planet, is also the most powerful.

She essentially has the power to do whatever she wants, as she has the foresight to know how people are going to act and how to manipulate them to do what she wants.

Article continues after ad

Even if things don’t go her way initially (i.e. getting fired from The Seven), she’s still able to find a way around it using her smarts.

And as clever as Homelander’s ego tells him he is, he’s not a patch on Sage. As she explains to Homelander in the Season 4 finale when he’s convinced the plan’s dead, “This is the plan.

“I mean, sure, a few curveballs, but we got here. Just had to keep a few bits to myself. You know, the bits you’d f*ck up by being you.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

No other supe poses as much of a threat as Sage, and many fans agree, with one suggesting she may have even bigger plans for The Boys Season 5.

Prime Video Homelander might be physically stronger, but Sage outsmarts him

“Sister Sage is evil on a whole different level and basically the most dangerous supe in the world,” they wrote on X/Twitter.

“I know damn well she has contingency plans for Homelander and every other supe. Wouldn’t be surprised if she wants Homelander out so she can run everything.”

Article continues after ad

Another said, “Brother, Sage has proven she knows exactly how to manipulate everyone to serve her own needs. Especially someone like Homelander who is WAY too impulsive.”

“Homelander’s ego is a significant barrier to Sage’s plan and she knows that and therefore plans accordingly,” added a third.

And a fourth chimed in, “Homelander is individually powerful but he’s proven totally incapable of running a company on any level, doesn’t know how to spin his own propaganda, and is reliant on Sage to plan for him now.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Boys Season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video. You can read more about the latest chapter’s most shocking moments, why this Homelander twist will never be topped, and everything you need to know about Shape Shifter. If you’re looking for fresh content, here are all the TV shows heading to streaming this month.