The Boys just brought back its most terrifying superhero

One of The Boys’ longest unresolved plot threads was finally addressed in the Season 4 finale, as we finally saw the terrifying supe Cindy again.

It came at the end of a shocking finale for The Boys Season 4, which saw the show’s various heroes at their lowest points. In one surprising moment, Hughie and Starlight are both attacked, and things look particularly dire.

That’s because Homelander‘s array of deputized supes includes Cindy, who was last seen in Season 2’s The Bloody Doors Off. Cindy was a patient at the Sage Grove Center who was being used as a test subject for Compound V. Infamously, she escaped the facility at the end and was last seen hitchhiking down a highway.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video Superpowered serial killer Cindy finally returns to The Boys in its Season 4 finale.

The absence of Cindy since Season 2 was a huge question mark for fans. She was demonstrated to be incredibly powerful, even by The Boys’ standards. No one is sure what she was up to in the interim, but a Seven on 7 webisode did hint at her becoming a serial killer, whom Black Noir was sent to deal with.

Article continues after ad

Cindy is a telekinetic who is shown to have remarkable control over her powers. In her first appearance, she makes a security guard who shoots at her implode with a wave of her hand and crushes several metal doors simultaneously to free the Sage Center’s other inmates.

Article continues after ad

She appears to be just as strong in her return, throwing a boat at Hughie and Starlight. We don’t actually get to see her fight, though, with Starlight managing to escape as Hughie is captured.

The next season of The Boys will be the last, so it’s fitting that we finally see Cindy’s story come to a close. Considering that The Boys has already teased the return of Soldier Boy and a massive showdown between Homelander and Billy Butcher, it could be an all-out season of chaos when Season 5 finally releases.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for The Boys Season 5, read our rundown of the most shocking moments in The Boys, and see what’s going on with Billy Butcher. Also, make sure you keep up with our guide to the TV shows streaming this month.