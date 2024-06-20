Will Soldier Boy return in The Boys Season 4?

The Boys Season 4 has brought a number of ongoing Season 3 plotlines to a head, but fans still wonder if they’ll see Soldier Boy make an epic return.

Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, was the original Vought superhero and Homelander’s genetic father. But, he was also morally bankrupt and incredibly violent, which led to him being imprisoned in a Russian lab for decades.

Fans loved the sense of parody Soldier Boy brought to the superhero TV show, as he was portrayed as a Captain America pastiche, in many ways the antithesis of the character’s MCU portrayal.

While The Boys Season 3 seemed to put a button on Soldier Boy’s story for now, the show is known for its big surprises. So will Solider Boy return for The Boys Season 4?

Will he Return?

As of now, we don’t know when or if Soldier Boy will return, but it seems likely.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke spoke openly about the potential for a Soldier Boy return after the Season 3 finale, stressing that bringing him back before the show’s finale felt essential.

Prime Video Soldier Boy was quickly written out of The Boys, but it seems likely he’ll return.

“The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window,” Kripke told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. “We’ll all have to wait and see, but I can’t imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance.”

Ackles himself has spoken positively about the experience as Soldier Boy and seems keen to return, even surprising fans with a cameo in Gen V Season 1. As it stands, though, it doesn’t appear Soldier Boy is back for The Boys Season 4.

What happened to Soldier Boy at the end of Season 3?

Rescued by The Boys, it’s revealed that years of experimentation have given Solider Boy a massive chest laser that can eradicate Compound V from a Supe’s system. He becomes the show’s deadliest weapon and puts Homelander on the defensive for the first time ever.

The season ends with Soldier Boy, Homelander, Queen Maeve and Butcher in a massive fight at Vought Tower. When Soldier Boy attempts to turn his chest laser on The Boys, Maeve seemingly sacrifices herself to tackle him out of the tower.

In the final moments of the season, it’s revealed Maeve survived but has lost her powers. Soldier Boy, meanwhile, is incapacitated and imprisoned by Grace Mallory, kept in a comatose state, while the world is led to believe Soldier Boy had been brainwashed by Russians.

With Soldier Boy still alive, the door is wide open for him to make a grand return. Considering Season 5 will be The Boys’ final season, it seems inevitable Soldier Boy will be back sooner rather than later.

