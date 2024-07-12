The Boys fans think these 6 characters will die in Season 4 finale

According to The Boys fans, there are six characters marked for death in the Season 4 finale – but will they be able to outrun their fate?

The Boys Season 4 hasn’t offed many big supes or villains – by the looks of it, Homelander will live to see another season – but it’s not shied away from death.

Hughie was forced to kill his dad after his Temp V dose went haywire, Tek Knight was killed by Laddio and his butler, and The Deep murdered Ambrosius in Episode 7.

Article continues after ad

We’re less than a week away from the Season 4 finale, and the question remains: who will survive, and what will be left of them?

On The Boys’ subreddit, user ad4d said these six characters have “death flags”: Victoria Neuman, Billy Butcher, Firecracker, Black Noir, A-Train, and Ashley.

They’re reasonable predictions. Rumors of Neuman kicking the bucket have been around for weeks, particularly after one leaked image of Butcher.

Article continues after ad

Firecracker finally saw the depths of Homelander’s cruelty in Episode 7, when he ripped Webweaver in half – and she looked scared. Perhaps she’ll fall victim to his temper or Butcher and co. will kill her.

Article continues after ad

Black Noir was also thrown out of a window (even though he could fly), and given how he’s mostly been played for comic relief this time, there’s a chance he could be killed off.

Butcher and A-Train are the most contentious. This season has been building to something with Butcher and his hidden power, and showrunner Eric Kripke has repeatedly said the series is leading to a final confrontation between him and Homelander, so his death seems more unlikely.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video

“After this episode, I’ve realized Butcher ain’t dying anytime soon. It seems to me that the tumor kinda decides how sick he is with how happy/angry it is with him,” one user commented, while another predicted: “I’m fully expecting them to eventually use the virus on Butcher to kill his cancer.”

Article continues after ad

It’s easy to understand why people are worried about A-Train. Contrasting The Deep’s pathetic allegiance to Homelander, we’ve seen him secretly help The Boys and even perform his first actual save.

Article continues after ad

That’s a lot of redemption in one season, and fans think it’s setting him up to die as a hero. “Watching A-Train being a hero feels so good. He has come a long way from Season 1. But I think that’s why he will die. He will die a hero,” one Redditor wrote.

“A-Train can easily survive, but he won’t, since he now knows how it feels to be a Hero. Ultimate sacrifice incoming,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

However, what’s the point of rebuilding his character if he doesn’t get to put his powers to good use? A last-ditch sacrifice would be powerful, but he may be an essential weapon against Homelander if he fully teams up with The Boys in Season 5.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our theories for The Boys Season 4, the most shocking moments in The Boys Season 4, and other TV shows streaming this month.