The Boys Season 3: The 5 most shocking moments

From the first minutes, The Boys Season 3 saw the show at its bloodiest, funniest, and most twisted. From Herogasm to that big reveal, these are the five most shocking moments. SPOILERS AHEAD…

The Boys has prided itself on water-cooler moments. When the first season dropped back in 2019, Homelander and Maeve’s nightmarish scene on the plane spread through wary word-of-mouth. Also, who could forget Popclaw popping her landlord’s head like a balloon while sitting on his face?

Season 2 also featured Homelander making love to himself, a wailing whale being impaled by a speedboat, a giant Love Sausage, and a congressional hearing bookended by popped heads en masse.

Basically, The Boys has always been pretty wild, but Season 3 is another gloriously heinous planet from its superhero counterparts. So, without further ado, these are the five most shocking moments across the newest season.

The 5 most shocking moments in The Boys Season 3

Naturally, there were a few moments that didn’t make the cut for the top five. These include, but aren’t limited to: Hughie and Butcher getting powers; Homelander murdering Supersonic and forcing a woman to jump to her death; Homelander no longer caring about the plane video; Butcher sleeping with Maeve; Seth Rogen’s brief masturbatory appearance with the Crimson Countess; and Kimiko’s dildo fight.

Season 3 is a masterpiece, so this is no slight on any of those moments – these are simply five that took us back more than the others.

5. Soldier Boy being Homelander’s father

Amazon Studios Soldier Boy and Homelander are father and son.

The penultimate episode delivered one whopper of a twist: Soldier Boy, Vought’s all-American hero who was dispatched to Russia to make room for Homelander, “beat his meat into a cup” in the ’80s and unwittingly became a father. Yep, Soldier Boy is Homelander’s daddy.

Both characters are horrible in their own ways: Soldier Boy is a living statue with outdated, problematic attitudes and extreme paranoia; while Homelander is quickly becoming a far-right god. But the twist didn’t feel cheap, especially when Soldier Boy still branded him a “weak, sniveling p*ssy” in the finale.

4. Homelander kills Black Noir

Amazon Studios Homelander and Black Noir seemed to reconcile, but it was short-lived.

Black Noir’s presence throughout The Boys has always invited discussion, but Season 3 served as his most tragic installment yet. Let’s be clear, his reprehensible actions across his Vought career haven’t been redeemed, but we learned more about his past; specifically, how he betrayed Soldier Boy, who beat him half-to-death and left him permanently disfigured.

It explains why Black Noir has always served Homelander so loyally – but his one omission proved to be his gravest error. When he revealed to Homelander that he knew about Soldier Boy being his dad, Homelander ripped his insides out, Superman-and-Joker style.

3. The Deep eating Timothy

Amazon Studios The Deep was forced to eat an octopus begging for its life.

The Deep has always been a bit of a hapless supe, and he hasn’t had any shortage of bizarre moments this season. However, one of the most disturbing scenes came in Episode 3 following his return to The Seven.

While sitting at the table with his fellow supes, Homelander brings out a seafood feast, culminating in a live octopus just for The Deep. He pleads with Homelander, saying he can hear “Timothy” begging for his life. Alas, he goes through with it, biting into its squidgy tentacles, with its ink dripping from his mouth.

2. All of Herogasm

Amazon Studios MM got drenched at Herogasm.

It’s been two weeks since Herogasm hit our screens, and its images are still fresh in fans’ minds. The infamous superhero orgy was highly anticipated by fans, known as one of the most depraved, graphic plot lines in any comic book. Eric Kripke made some changes in the show, but it delivered the NSFW goods.

As well as all of the sex, with MM getting soaked in jizz and The Deep having sex with an octopus, it was the site of one of the greatest superhero fights put to screen: Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie taking on Homelander, and winning – sort of. It’ll be remembered as one of the show’s defining events.

1. Termite exploding out of his boyfriend’s penis

Amazon Studios Termite’s scene is still the most shocking moment of The Boys.

For all of Season 3’s bloody violence and jaw-dropping moments, it never eclipsed the crotch-clutching disbelief of the first episode. Even against Herogasm, Termite’s horrific opening scene marked a new high for TV deaths.

While taking a break from partying, Termite (the show’s version of Ant-Man) snorted some cocaine and crawled inside his boyfriend’s penis to pleasure him. Despite his best efforts to hold a sneeze in, the result was anything but gesundheit for his partner, left split in half with his entrails drooping onto the bed and floor.

The Boys Season 3 is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video now.