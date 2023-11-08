The Boys Season 4 confirms 2024 release with first posters

Following the epic finale of its spin-off Gen V, we’ve got some good news for The Boys fans – the OG series is going to be back for more mayhem in 2024, as Prime Video confirms the release window of Season 4.

Gen V quickly proved itself to be a worth expansion of The Boys universe, dolling out just as much blood and brutality while also weaving a thrilling mystery narrative and unique characters to root for.

Although the show has now come to a close, there are thrilling times ahead, as Season 4 of the flagship series is on the way and the stakes couldn’t be higher for the supes and their enemies.

And if you thought you’d have to wait an age for the next chapter to arrive, fret not – Amazon just shared an exciting update.

The Boys Season 4 posters confirm 2024 release

A series of new posters showing both Homelander and Billy Butcher surrounded by presidential-style red, white, and blue decorations, and at the bottom they state “2024” – when we can expect The Boys Season 4 to arrive.

Alongside the posters, the show’s official X/Twitter account wrote: “Let’s light this candle.”

This is no doubt a nod to the fact that Season 3 ended with a crushing blow for Butcher after losing Ryan to Homelander, who made it out of the finale alive. And then there’s the fact that 2024 is, in fact, the same year as the real-life US Presidential election.

It’s safe to say the fans are excited, with one writing: “This is peak television right here.” Another said: “I will be there no matter what.” And a third added: “The wait is almost over!”

For everything we know about The Boys Season 4, head here, and you can check out our Gen V coverage below:

