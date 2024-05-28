The Boys Season 4 drops major Gen V leak, and fans aren’t happy

The Boys Season 4 is just around the corner, and a huge leak has dropped a heavy hint as to which Gen V cast members will be involved. Fans aren’t best pleased, though, and they’re hoping for a satisfying downfall for the new Supes.

Though it’s still a few weeks away from arriving on our screens, The Boys Season 4 has plenty of questions to answer, like how Black Noir is returning and whether Queen Maeve will be seen again.

In the meantime, Instagram page VoughtHQ has dropped a leak that only two of the Gen V cast — Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) — will be making an appearance, and fans are less than impressed.

The post alleges that they appear in Episodes 5 and 8 of Season 4, with both seemingly eager to join Homelander’s army.

“My hate for Cate is gonna rise even more,” one fan replied, with another agreeing, “To be honest I don’t sympathize for either of these characters. I hope their downfall is satisfying.”

When fans last saw them in Gen V Season 1 Episode 8, the pair returned to the Woods to free the remaining captives before leading them in killing non-Supes across campus.

As popular Season 4 theories suggest, Sam and Cate might soon be involved with Homelander — but Sam’s face-off with Kimiko might also be coming true.

“Sam grabs Kimiko, pins her arms behind her back. She watches Cate control Frenchie and tells him to get in an armed Vought security van,” the post explains.

Another fan chimed in, “Kimiko needs to kill them asap.” A fourth added, “After Gen V, they are worse than Homelander lowkey. It took him a while to stop caring about humans and make a supe army. These two decided that in one day.”

“That final scene of Kimiko being helpless as Cate controls Frenchie to get in the van is gonna be tough to watch,” a fifth mused.

The post also suggests the Gen V pair will be “involved in Cameron Coleman’s death.” Seen so far in both The Boys and Gen V, the news anchor was still very much alive when we last saw him, with little detail or knowledge currently surrounding how he might die.

Gen V fan favorites, such as Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma, are now almost guaranteed to be sitting The Boys Season 4 out.

