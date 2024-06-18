The Boys showrunner has no plans for any true Gen V crossover

Fans of The Boys and Gen V hoping for a crossover aren’t entirely out of luck, but they likely won’t get the kind of large-scale event they hope for.

Showrunner Eric Kripke spoke with Variety about the current fourth season of The Boys, the now-filming second season of Gen V, and was asked what almost feels like an inevitability: when’s the crossover?

It makes sense that fans would want a big crossover event between the two shows, but Kripke was quick to dash those hopes.

“I like the idea that there’s strands and Easter eggs that kind of pop back and forth, but full team up — no. I live in total fear of this notion that you have to watch both of them to understand the other one.” Kripke explained.

It does sound a bit odd, considering how many plot lines are preparing to overlap between the two shows. We’ve seen Gen V characters Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan in one of The Boys Season 4 trailers.

An earlier trailer had also confirmed the supe Virus, which debuted in Gen V, would be a major plot point for The Boys Season 4.

However, it seems like the distinction Kripke draws is not in keeping plot elements separate but rather in making sure one show isn’t required viewing to understand the other.

“To me, it’s like, if you want to watch The Boys, and you don’t want to watch this other show, don’t watch it. If you want to watch Gen V and don’t watch The Boys — which I actually know a lot of people that do that — great.

“They’re each their own story. They each have their own reason for being. They each need to be good enough to exist without the other one existing. But I’m not giving the audience homework.”

For now, The Boys and Gen V will remain two distinct entities, but there are plenty of opportunities to come, especially with more Boys spin-offs reportedly in the works, including The Boys: Mexico and a comic-accurate animated series.

New episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on Wednesdays on Prime Video.