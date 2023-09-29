Gen V runtimes explained: How long are the episodes?

Gen V is indeed connected to The Boys. Here’s when it takes place.

With the launch of Gen V, The Boys universe is now bigger than ever. But just how long is the runtime for each episode and how do they stack up against the rest of the series? Here’s what you need to know.

Four years on from its premiere, The Boys has violently blossomed into one of the most popular shows today. Three seasons and an animated series later, the very first full-fledged spinoff is now upon us as Gen V rolls out on Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

With a whole new cast of characters to get familiar with, along with all their wacky new powers, it presents a new look at the beloved Suped-up universe.

But with its debut, you might be wondering just how long the opening act is in order to make a first impression. Here’s what we know about the runtime of Gen V, starting with Episodes 1,2, & 3.

Gen V Episode 1 runtime

Gen V Episode 1 has a runtime of 55 minutes and 25 seconds.

As for other episodes of Gen V, we’ll keep the list below updated on a weekly basis with new episodes:

Episode 1: 55 minutes and 25 seconds

Episode 2: 45 minutes and 45 seconds

Episode 3: 48 minutes and 22 seconds

Episode 4: TBC

Episode 5: TBC

Episode 6: TBC

This total runtime is inclusive of the credits, and all future episodes will also include the ‘Previously On’ segment. Currently, an exact runtime for the remaining episodes in Season 1 is yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you posted here each week with further details.

Comparatively, the debut episode of Gen V falls just short of The Boys’ previous season openers. Season 2 of the mainline series clocks in as the longest ‘Episode 1’ of any season, while it should come as no surprise the animated series has the shortest debut at just 14 minutes.

Below are the runtimes of every seasonal debut for comparison:

The Boys Season 1 Episode 1: 60 minutes

The Boys Season 2 Episode 1: 1 hour 3 minutes

The Boys Season 3 Episode 1: 1 hour 1 minute

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Episode 1: 14 minutes

So that’s everything there is to know about the Gen V runtimes for now. Be sure to check back weekly as we’ll keep you updated with each new episode as they roll out. You can check out our other coverage here.