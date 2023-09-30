Gen V: All cameos from The Boys

Gen V is inextricably connected to The Boys; it may be a spinoff, but the events of the series could have a big impact on the overall world, and there’s more than a few cameos from the flagship show.

Gen V takes place in Godolkin University, Vought’s elite higher-education training ground for the next generation of supes; some will star in movies, others will take city contracts, and a lucky few may earn a spot in The Seven.

The new series primarily follows a new cast: Marie (Jaz Sinclair), a blood bender with a tragic past; Andre (Chance Perdomo), who has Magneto powers; Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), a gender-flipper; Cate (Maddie Phillips), an empath; and Emma (Lizze Broadway), who has the ability to shrink down to the size of an ant.

However, with the story also involving a larger Vought conspiracy with “The Woods”, there are some cameos from The Boys in Gen V, with more likely still in the pipeline. Spoilers to follow…

Every cameo from The Boys in Gen V

Below, we’ve listed everyone from The Boys who’s appeared in Gen V so far. We’ll keep this space updated with any new cameos as the show progresses.

Disclaimer: while Homelander and Queen Maeve have appeared in brief snippets of news reports, they’ve not really been in the show at all, so we’ve not included them – unless they show up later in the series.

A-Train

Prime Video

Reggie Franklin, aka A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) makes a brief appearance in the pilot of Gen V, which opens with a flashback to the “historic” moment he became the first African American to be accepted into The Seven.

Madelyn Stillwell

Prime Video

Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) makes a short, hilarious appearance in the news report announcing A-Train’s recruitment into The Seven.

“We’re thrilled to welcome A-Train into The Seven, which proves what we’ve been saying for a long time: we live in a post-racism world,” the former VP of Hero Management says. If you’ve forgotten, Madelyn was killed by Homelander with his laser vision in Season 1.

Ashley Barrett

Prime Video

Unlike some of the other cameos, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) actually stars in Gen V in an important role. While not appearing much, she’s now Vought’s CEO after Stan Edgar’s leave of absence, and she looks frazzled in any scene she’s in – especially when The Woods are mentioned.

Adam Bourke

Prime Video

Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), Vought’s reliably cantankerous director of Dawn of the Seven and its other blockbusters, returns in Gen V as a guest lecturer at Godolkin University.

Love Sausage

Prime Video

While we don’t see his face, Love Sausage’s ginormous members rears its head in a flashback to Sage Grove in Episode 3 of Gen V.

Gen V Episodes 1-3 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

