Gen V got something right that The Boys Season 4 hasn’t managed

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 have now dropped, but fans already think Gen V got one major detail right that the main show hasn’t.

The wait is officially over, and fans can now find the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 ready to be demolished on Prime Video.

While early reviews — including our own — are hinting that Series 4 will be the lowest-ranked season of the bunch, fans have already decided that new episodes don’t make supes seem dangerous enough.

“Gen V just made supes seem like that much more of a threat,” one fan posted on Reddit. “Hitting on a woman at a bar? Slits someone’s throat. Having seizures and almost killing numerous people. Crazy creepy mind control that can make you do whatever they say, even making you forget it even happened.

“A lot of this isn’t purposeful. But from a practical point of view, that’s almost worse. They can’t even help it. Even the people with all this training have no real control.”

A second agrees, “Gen V is the first time since Season 1 where I remember them making a big deal out of the idea of killing supes. Butcher said in the second episode you can count on one hand the number of murdered supes, but we’ve had so many supes get killed off since then you kind of forget it’s supposed to be rare for them to actually die.”

It’s safe to say that while the supes seemed unstoppable before, Season 4 is already testing the most narcissistic of the bunch — Homelander. After killing a Starlight supporter in front of a crowd in the Season 3 finale, he’s now being tried in court.

However, it’s still too early to say just how much of a threat supes will be for the rest of the season. From a fan perspective, there are ideas about how they might be controlled.

“At the very least you need some kind of control feature other than relying on supes controlling supes. I know there is technically the thing with all supes somehow being affected by certain noise frequencies but I really hate that applying to anything other than very specific supes,” one weighed in.

A second added, “They are not X-men mutants, they are lab-made biological weapons with god complexes ready to destroy people over the smallest of slights.”

According to early Season 4 leaks, later episodes of The Boys are set to feature some Gen V crossover, with both Sam and Cate tipped to make an appearance.

You can also learn how the Gen V timeline ties in and what you need to remember from the Gen V finale. And while you’re there, be sure to check out our roundup of the best superhero TV shows.