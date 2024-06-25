The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 promo promises first major Gen V crossover

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 is just around the corner, and there’s reason to be excited, as the promo has promised the first major Gen V crossover.

We already knew Gen V fits into the timeline of the flagship series, taking place between Season 3 and Season 4. What’s more, the trailer confirmed the return of Cate and Sam following the Gen V finale.

Now, the promo has arrived for the next episode of The Boys, confirming their cameos are coming next.

In the clip, Homelander can be seen giving a speech to The Seven, continuing Sister Sage’s master plan to Make America Super Again.

While there was plenty of bloodshed in Season 4 Episode 3, this looks set to continue as Homelander tells the supes they’ll have to “do some terrible things for the greater good” while announcing an all-out war.

And who are The Seven joined by? None other than Cate and Sam. Oh, and let’s not forget the sex fiend Tek Knight, who’s seen standing by Sage.

If you cast your mind back to the ending of Gen V, despite trying to stop the massacre at Godolkin, Marie, Jordan, Andre, and Emma were locked away and framed for the crime.

Meanwhile, Vought made Sam and Cate the new guardians of the university. It’s still not clear what role they’ll play in The Boys Season 4, but the promo suggests Homelander wants to rope them in to help with his master plan.

The Gen V X/Twitter account shared the promo, writing, “A Sam and Cate update is IMMINENT.”

It’s safe to say fans are excited, with one stating, “Oh how I missed my troubled children.”

“I will be there no matter what,” said another, while a third added, “SO excited to see them.” A fourth shared a screenshot of Tek Knight alongside the caption, “We won, he’s back.”

But it’s not the only Gen V reference, as later on in the promo, Butcher announces to The Boys that he’s “found the answer” – the supe virus.

Getting hold of it doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy, as the gang is shown battling against a farm of V’ed up animals.

Will they prevail and get the virus? We’ll find out when Episode 5 drops on Prime Video on Thursday, June 27.

