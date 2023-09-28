When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline?

When exactly does Gen V take place in the universe of The Boys? Thankfully, we have a clear answer as the creators have locked in an exact setting. Here’s what you need to know.

Ever since The Boys made its brutal debut in 2019, the universe full of Supes has only been expanding. We know plenty about the events before the mainline series itself, all the way up to the events of Season 3’s shocking conclusion.

But how does the first full-fledged spinoff now fit into the picture? Gen V follows an entirely new group of characters detached from the main storyline, so how does it all come together?

Series creators have shot down any speculation on the matter, clarifying The Boys timeline once and for all. Here’s what we know.

Spoilers for The Boys below…

When does Gen V take place?

Gen V officially takes place between Season 3 and Season 4 of The Boys.

Its place in The Boys timeline was confirmed on social media a few weeks prior to its debut on Prime Video. “The kiddos at [Godolkin University] all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause,” the Twitter account confirmed.

Gen V timeline explained

As Gen V is set after the events of Season 3, this technically means Gen V is the newest material in the connected universe, pushing the series forward before we see the next mainline season.

Given the spotlight on The Seven, there’s no doubt every character in Gen V knows all about the happenings throughout the first three seasons of The Boys. From exploding heads to Stormfront’s shocking revelations, we’re safe to assume it’s all public knowledge the students at Godolkin University know all too well.

While there’s no quite telling how interconnected they both are just yet, there’s every chance Season 1 of Gen V dovetails into Season 4 of The Boys, and the pattern continues moving forward.

Gen V premieres with its first three episodes on September 29. You can check out our other coverage here.