Gen V cast: All actors & characters in The Boys spinoff

Ahead of the first episodes of Gen V, the first full-fledged spinoff to The Boys, here’s a full rundown on the cast and characters soaking up the spotlight in the new Prime Video series.

Bloody Supes. Through three seasons of the mainline series and a brief animated spinoff alongside it, we’ve met all sorts of wild and zany figures in the world of The Boys.

From the unmistakable presence of Anthony Starr as Homelander to the brief yet captivating appearance of Shawn Ashmore as Lamplighter, we’ve seen all sorts of troubled heroes and villains stealing the show. And now, a whole new batch of characters is set to join the mix, thanks to Gen V.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This collegiate-level series brings a wide range of quirky figures to the foreground, each with their own unique powers to keep things fresh. So as the show begins to roll out on Prime Video, here’s everyone in the cast you should know about.

Contents:

Gen V cast & characters

Below you’ll find a list of all the major characters in the Gen V cast. As the show is still being released at a weekly cadence, there’s still plenty for us to learn about this group, so we’ll keep the list updated with any big changes over the coming weeks.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for Gen V reads: “Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements.”

Article continues after ad

Marie Moreau: Jaz Sinclair

Prime Video

Jaz Sinclair plays Marie Moreau, Gen V’s protagonist with some bloody devastating powers. Capable of manipulating streams of blood, using them as weapons as she sees fit, Moreau is certainly not to be trifled with.

Article continues after ad

Despite a tragic upbringing and a devastating first encounter with her superpower, Moreau is dedicated to climbing the ranks at Godolkin University in hopes of one day joining The Seven.

Andre Anderson: Chance Perdomo

Prime Video

Chance Perdomo plays Andre Anderson, a student at Godolkin University in one of the more popular friend groups with Golden Boy. Perdomo can bend metal at will, a power that’s helped get him out of trouble countless times.

Article continues after ad

Emma Meyer: Lizze Broadway

Prime Video

Lizzie Broadway plays Emma Meyer, Marie Moreau’s roommate at Godolkin University. Akin to Ant-Man, just with a far more disgusting process involved, Meyer can shrink down to minuscule proportions thanks to her superpower.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Cate Dunlap: Maddie Phillips

Prime Video

Maddie Phillips plays the role of Cate Dunlap, a mind-controlling Supe entangled with Golden Boy. Dunlap can essentially command anyone to do just about anything, simply by making physical contact and then making her demands.

Jordan Li: London Thor

Prime Video

London Thor plays one-half of Jordan Li, a character capable of shifting their gender and appearance on the fly. At any given moment, Li can morph into a male or female to best suit the given situation.

Article continues after ad

Jordan Li: Derek Luh

Prime Video

Derek Luk plays the other half of Jordan Li, the male counterpart to Thor’s female portrayal. Li appears to have a great deal of strength and damage resistance as well, though the true extent of their power remains unclear.

Article continues after ad

Sam: Asa Germann

Prime Video

Asa Germann plays Sam, a younger Supe with near-unprecedented strength, capable of eviscerating even the toughest foes without breaking a sweat. Sam also appears all but impervious to damage as well.

Indira Shetty: Shelley Conn

Prime Video

Shelley Conn plays Indira Shetty, the first of our human characters in Gen V. Shetty is the superintendent of Godolkin University, doing her utmost to ensure the campus remains the top spot in America for Supes to hone their powers. At least, those appear to be her intentions on the surface.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Professor Rich Brinkerhoff: Clancy Brown

Prime Video

Clancy Brown plays Professor Rich Brinkerhoff, otherwise referred to as ‘Brink.’ As a renowned author, Brink has dedicated his life to studying Supes and everything that makes them tick, though he himself is just a human.

Luke ‘Golden Boy’ Riorda : Patrick Schwarzenegger

Prime Video

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Luke Riorda, best known as Golden Boy. As the nickname implies, Golden Boy is largely touted as the top prospect at Godolkin University, one with a golden ticket to a spot among The Seven.

Capable of heating up any situation, Golden Boy can bend fire to his will, engulfing his entire body in flames if need be.

Article continues after ad

So that’s everything there is to know about the Gen V cast for now. Be sure to check back weekly as we’ll keep you updated with each new episode as they roll out. You can check out our other coverage here.