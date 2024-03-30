Gen V star Chance Perdomo dies at age 27

Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo has unfortunately passed away due to an accidental motorcycle crash.

It’s always a sad day when one has to report that a young rising Hollywood star has been taken away from family, friends, and fans, and unfortunately we must report that Gen V star Chance Perdomo has died at the age of 27.

According to Variety, Perdomo’s reps confirmed the untimely passing of the actor stating, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo was best known for his role as Sabrina Spellman’s warlock cousin Ambrose Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a role he played as for all four seasons, and as the magnetic bending Andre Anderson on The Boys’ spin-off Gen V.

The Gen V producers made a statement on Perdomo’s passing in which they stated that they “can’t quite wrap their heads around” the loss as “writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.”

At this time, production for Gen V Season 2, which was set to start filming in April, has been delayed “indefinitely” after the actor’s sudden passing.