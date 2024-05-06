The Boys spinoff Gen V won’t recast Chance Perdomo’s role following actor’s death

The team behind The Boys spinoff Gen V will “honor” Chance Predromo’s legacy by not recasting his role in season 2 following the actor’s death.

Fans were left devastated after Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27.

Now, just one month later, the producers of The Boys spinoff have revealed their plans for season 2 following Perdomo’s unexpected death, sharing that they will not recast his role as Andre Anderson.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the team behind Gen V explained they would instead be “taking the time” to rewrite plotlines in season 2 and “honor” Perdomo’s legacy.

Article continues after ad

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the statement reads.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers reacted with “surprise” to the news, with many expressing confusion in a Reddit thread on how the rewrite would conclude Anderson’s character arc.

“This is the kinda thing where there’s no good answer honestly,” one person wrote. Another said it was “Probably for the best if they just move on all together. Recasting would feel strange.”

Article continues after ad

As mentioned in the official statement, production on Gen V season 2 is expected to kick off this May, ahead of The Boys Season 4 premiere in June.

A recent trailer for The Boys’ newest season showed certain characters from Gen V will make the crossover, though it remains unknown whether Perdomo will posthumously appear as Anderson.