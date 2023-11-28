The Boys: Mexico announced with Andor star Diego Luna attached to new spinoff

Another spinoff series for Amazon’s ultraviolet superhero series is in the works as The Boys: Mexico has officially been announced with Andor’s leading man Diego Luna attached to the project.

Just four years after The Boys debuted on Prime Video, the live-action adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comics exploded into a blockbuster hit for the streaming platform. Despite only being three seasons in, with Season 4 around the corner, multiple spinoffs have already expanded the universe a great deal.

First came Diabolical, an animated series of shorts, followed by this year’s Gen V, a show following a new group of younger characters, though one nonetheless with major ramifications for the interwoven story. Now, that trend is set to continue once more as the expansion continues.

The Boys: Mexico is next on the agenda, with confirmation of the new spinoff first reported by Deadline on November 28.

Disney+ Diego Luna is involved with the latest The Boys spinoff.

While it’s early days yet, the project already has some big names attached. Topping the bill is Diego Luna of recent Andor fame, alongside Gael García Bernal who you may know from Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. Though both prolific actors aren’t exactly confirmed for on-screen appearances just yet.

For now, the extent of their engagement remains dubious, though Deadline sources claimed they’re locked in for executive producer roles, with potential minor acting gigs also being considered. Thus, don’t expect either to serve as a main character.

Joining the duo is Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, according to the report. Currently working through the scripts, the spinoff is set to remain faithful to its name, casting primarily Mexican talent while also aiming to film predominantly in Mexico to boot.

As it’s still clearly in pre-production, it could be a few years until The Boys: Mexico hits Prime Video, so it’s unclear just how this particular series may integrate with the broader universe, if at all.

Prime Video Gen V appears to be just the start for more live-action spinoffs in The Boys universe.

With multiple spinoffs all underway and the mainline series gearing up for its highly-anticipated fourth season, it’s clear The Boys IP has never been hotter.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted with all the latest on the series right here as new details emerge.