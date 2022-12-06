Teen Wolf The Movie: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Teen Wolf is back after five years, so here’s everything we know so far about the movie, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. It was a shame that the series ended on such a low note, but now it seems like there’s a chance for redemption.

From MTV and Jeff Davis, the same creative team of the series, comes a new movie, that is set to release much sooner than you’d think. The film will feature many of the old fan-fave characters, along with some new faces as well.

After five years with no Teen Wolf, fans of the series are highly anticipating this upcoming film, so here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Teen Wolf Movie release date: When is it coming out?

As of writing, Teen Wolf: The Movie, will be released on January 26, 2023.

The film will be released for streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus, in a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

This means you only have over a month to re-watch the series, if you need to catch up on what’s happened so far!

Teen Wolf Movie trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is an official Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer, which you can watch below. The trailer reveals a lot about the plot, so if you watch it closely enough, you’ll be able to see many hints of what’s to come.

Not only is there a trailer, there is also a sneak peek clip, which depicts Allison – or something that looks like Allison – attacking Derek and his son Eli. This clip was revealed by Paramount Plus during New York Comic Con, and you can watch it below:

Teen Wolf Movie cast: Who is starring in the film?

Arguably the main reason that people are excited for this movie is getting to see their favorite Teen Wolf characters once again. The show seems to know this, as a recent poster depicted them all with the slogan: “The Pack is Back.”

The cast will be a mix of old characters and new, serving the time jump that takes place between the series and the movie. In terms of the old cast, these are the actors and characters that will be returning:

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale

Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate/Hale

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Orny Adams as Coach Finstock

Linden Ashby as Sherriff Stillinski

JR Bourne as Chris Argent

Ian Bohen as Peter Hale

Seth Gilliam as Alan Deaton

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish

Melissa Ponzio as Mellissa McCall

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt

Notable new characters include:

Vince Mattis as Eli Hale

Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang

Benjamin Wadsworth as Alec

As for retuning crew, Jeff Davis, the head creative on the series, will once again write and executive produce the film.

Sadly, fan favourite characters Stiles Stillinksi (Dylan O’Brien), Theo Raeken (Cody Christian), and Kira Yukimura (Arden Cho) will not be returning.

O’Brien confirmed that he would not be returning in an interview with Variety in March 2022, stating that “it was a difficult decision. A lot went into it.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

In April 2022, Cody Christian, confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning through a tweet, writing: “Although the full moon and our schedules didn’t align this time, I’m excited to see what’s next in the Teen Wolf universe. Will always be a home. Will always have my broken chimera heart.”

In February 2022, Deadline reported that Cho would not be reprising her role after she was offered only half the pay of her white co-stars.

Teen Wolf Movie plot: What will happen in the film?

There seems to be a lot happening in this upcoming film, so let’s cover the basics first.

The plot of Teen Wolf followed Scott McCall, a hopeless teenager who suddenly got thrust into the world of the supernatural after he was bitten by a werewolf. After many ups and downs, he managed to become the alpha of his pack of friends, and together they kept their town safe from any supernatural threats.

The series ended after the existence of the supernatural had been discovered by humans, leading to a lot of creatures having to go on the run. Scott, who had since graduated high school, made it his mission to protect those who were fleeing, including a young werewolf named Alec, who will be joining the cast of the film.

The film picks up after a time jump, with the characters now in their thirties. As stated by Jeff Davis in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “I can tell you it’s a jump in time ahead, so we actually see an older Scott McCall. Scott McCall is now older than Tyler Posey.”

He also said while Stiles won’t be in the film, the ship of Stydia will be discussed: “The movie does answer the question of what happened to ‘Stydia,’ so you’re going to have to watch.”

But what is the supernatural threat of this film? Well it seems like it’s Allison Argent, which was a shocking reveal to fans of the show.

See, Allison was Scott’s main love interest early on in the series. She was the daughter of a group of werewolf hunters, which caused a lot of conflict at first, but eventually, they were able to make it work, until Allison was sadly killed by the Nogitsune’s henchmen Oni at the end of Season 3.

But now, she’s back, or at least that’s what it seems like. Since the Nogitsune also appeared in the film’s trailer, we can imagine that he’s playing yet another deadly trick on Scott and his pack. We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out.

That’s everything we know about Teen Wolf: The Movie. Check out our other hubs in the meantime:

Teen Wolf is currently available to stream either on Paramount+ or Netflix.