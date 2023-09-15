Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie breaks significant record

The Taylor Swift hype is real – and new box office figures for the Eras Tour movie are the latest way of proving it.

Selling an average of 54,000 tickets every show, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is still in the thick of its success. Starting in March 2023, the singer now has shows scheduled until the end of 2024.

On top of that, Swift is bringing the concert experience to fans who couldn’t get tickets or want to experience the excitement again with the Eras Tour film.

Article continues after ad

Releasing in theaters on October 13, 2023, the concert movie has already broken a huge pre-sale box office record.

Article continues after ad

Eras Tour movie breaks pre-sale box office record

According to new reports, the Eras Tour film pre-sales are already over $65 million.

These latest figures make Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour not only the most successful concert film of all time but one of the biggest pre-sale figures in cinema history, beating out movies such as Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and The Batman.

Clocking in at 3 hours and 15 minutes, the Eras Tour movie is set to exactly follow the runtime of Swift’s complete stage show.

Article continues after ad

Cinema companies are already capitalizing on the film’s guaranteed success, with some chains setting up private viewing parties for fans to rent out for hundreds of dollars.

Article continues after ad

Even before the record-breaking pre-sales, Swift’s film had already been touted to replicate the success of Avengers: Endgame on opening weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans can’t hide their excitement for the Eras Tour movie

With the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour around the same time, there’s possibly never been a better time to be a Swiftie.

Article continues after ad

Fans haven’t shied away from their excitement, taking to social media to revel in the good news.

“Eras Tour movie tickets are officially secured,” one fan tweeted, while another gushed: “Perks of having a brother who works at the movies! He got the Taylor Eras Tour movie poster!!!”

Article continues after ad

“JUST WALKED INTO THE MOVIE THEATRE AND THE ERAS TOUR TRAILER WAS PLAYING,” one fan exclaimed. “Even the trailer looks so good on the big screen,” another replied in excitement.

Article continues after ad

While some Swifties speculate what surprise songs might have been recorded for the movie, others wonder whether Swift herself will make an in-theater appearance.

Though no plans are confirmed for this, Sony bosses have already hailed Swift’s film as a “massive, unexpected rescue” for the movie industry. Swift has also been able to secure an agreement with SAG-AFTRA during the strikes.

The Eras Tour movie will be coming to US theaters in October. Check out how to get tickets here, catch up with our Taylor Swift coverage here, and find out what other films are coming up below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saw X | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes