How long is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie? Runtime explained

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen, but will it be the same length of time as the actual concert?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years. With 10 majorly popular albums – and multiple re-recordings – Swift has a 17-year-long musical oeuvre to choose from when it comes to performing.

While rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.

This has led to the concert being an incredibly long one, and with a concert movie coming to cinemas soon, this begs the question: How long will the concert movie be?

How long is the Taylor Swift concert tour movie?

The movie is set to be almost as long as the concert, with the final runtime clocking in at 2 hours and 48 minutes. The live show runs for over 3 hours, so it seems parts of the tour will be slightly condensed for the cinema.

This tour is a long one, with over 40 songs performed as Swift takes the audience through her almost 20 year career. Check out the trailer below to get a taste of the action:

As the synopsis for the concert our movie reads: “The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”

How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, is coming to cinemas worldwide as of October 13th – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.

It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema closer to the time of release, but if you’re wanting to book in advance, you will be able to purchase from the Eras Tour Movie official website.

Even though the movie hasn’t even arrived on screens yet, the Eras Tour film looks set to make a cool $100 million on opening weekend.

Other concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can also be found on Netflix.

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie will be coming to theaters worldwide on October 13. Check out how to get tickets here, catch up with our Taylor Swift coverage here, and find out what other films are coming up below:

