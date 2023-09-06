Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie projected for enormous box office opening

If the US tour wasn’t enough excitement on its own, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is about to hit a theater near you – with box office success more than likely, according to new projections.

With plenty of disturbance across the movie industry already thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it makes sense that a Taylor Swift film would be set to do well. The stage show has already been the must-see event of 2023, with Swift herself appearing on stage for over 3 hours.

That leaves plenty for fans to experience time and time again, and if the movie’s initial projections are anything to go by, the Eras Tour hype shows no signs of slowing down.

Officially titled The Eras Tour: Concert Movie, here’s just how much Swift is expecting to see at the box office from taping the infamous show.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film is set to be a smash hit in theaters

As of September 2023, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is set to make $100 million in its opening weekend alone.

On top of that, the film is projected to make over $150 million during its total time in theaters.

Plenty of fans have already been devastated by not being able to get Taylor Swift tickets in the now well-known Ticketmaster wars. It hasn’t been uncommon for Swifties to camp out in an arena parking lot, hoping to catch a glimpse of a jumbo screen or what Swift’s surprise song for the night might be.

Now that more fans get the chance to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour up close and personal, the rise of the concert movie looks set to top previous records. Concert movies such as Justin Bieber’s 2011 Never Say Never show peaked around $99 million at the box office, though remastered hits such as Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense could make for stiff competition later this month.

Swifites are already beside themselves

It’s no wonder that The Eras Tour: Concert Movie is set to be such a success if the intial fan reaction is anything to go by.

After the film’s release was announced in August 2023, Swifties on social media quickly went wild for the news.

“Taylor Swift is the economy,” one fan commented, while another replied “One of the smartest moves ever!!!”

“Her demand is bigger than actually movie companies,” another fan agreed.

Experts have since compared it to the hype of a “Marvel movie,” suggesting that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie could be as big as the opening of Avengers: Endgame.

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie will be coming to US theaters in October. Check out how to get tickets here, catch up with our Taylor Swift coverage here and find out what other films are coming up below:

