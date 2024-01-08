Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie has broken a reckon that’s been held by Michael Jackson for nearly 15 years.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been little short of a phenomenon since hitting screens worldwide in October.

Movie audiences got a taste for dressing up and going to the cinema in large groups while Barbenheimer was happening, and Swifties continued the craze for the Eras Tour release, evening adding dancing in the aisles to the mix.

Their support of the singer-songwriter saw the movie top box office charts, and this week, it broke a long-standing concert movie record.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie breaks huge record after nearly 15 years

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is now the highest-grossing concert movie of all time, surpassing Michael Jackson’s This Is It.

The Jackson movie opened in 2009, and made $261.2 million worldwide. Swift’s movie surpassed that number thanks to a successful opening week in China, where it has grossed $8.7 million since launching on December 31.

That takes the film’s running total to $262.6 million, thereby overtaking This Is It. And it isn’t the only 2023 release in the Top 10, with Beyonce’s Renaissance film currently sitting at Number 7 on the chart…

Top 10 grossing concert movies

These are the Top 10 grossing concert movies at present, though it should be noted that these numbers aren’t adjusted for inflation. And that the Taylor Swift and Beyonce films are still on general release, so those totals are rising.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour ($262.6 million) Michael Jackson’s This Is It ($262.1 million) Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($99 million) Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert ($70 million) One Direction: This Is Us ($68 million) Eddie Murphy Raw ($50 million) Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce ($44 million) The Original Kings of Comedy ($38 million) Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip ($34.9 million) Woodstock ($34.7 million)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now available to stream, with three additional songs that didn’t play in cinemas – ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archers,’ and ‘Long Live.’ While the tour itself resumes in Japan in February and continues throughout 2024.

