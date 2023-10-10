How long will Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie be in cinemas?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen, but as it takes through the singer-songwriter’s career, how long will it be available in cinemas?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years. With 10 majorly popular albums – and multiple re-recordings – she has a 17-year-long musical oeuvre to choose from when it comes to performing.

While rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But with her tour on hold until next summer, how long will this concert movie remain in cinemas for?

How long will the Taylor Swift concert tour movie be in cinemas?

While unconfirmed, The Eras Tour should be remaining in theaters for at least four weeks, according to Insider.

Naturally, the movie will be out of cinemas long before the tour picks back up for its international leg next summer. However, it remains in question if the movie will finish its run before Swift heads to Brazil next month.

Article continues after ad

As the synopsis for the concert tour movie reads: “The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, is coming to cinemas worldwide as of October 13 – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.

It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema closer to the time of release, but if you’re wanting to book in advance, you will be able to purchase from the Eras Tour Movie official website.

Article continues after ad

Even though the movie hasn’t even arrived on screens yet, the Eras Tour film looks set to make a cool $100 million on opening weekend.

Other concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can also be found on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

The Eras Tour: Concert Movie will be coming to theaters worldwide on October 13. Find out more about the movie in our coverage below: